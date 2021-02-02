Associa Arizona to Host Board Training Webinar Series

/EIN News/ -- Tucson, AZ, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona announces a virtual board education series, with the first session scheduled for February 10, 2021.

Associa Arizona knows that an educated board is a successful board. To demonstrate its commitment to education, the team is hosting free training webinars that are designed to connect and educate board members in an effective way. The series consists of nine seminars featuring the most qualified and respected industry experts, who will share their knowledge and equip participants with the tools to lead their communities with confidence. The series begins with a board bootcamp on February 10, 2021.

The other training sessions are as follows:

Liability & Insurance Coverage | March 3, 2021

Effective Communication: TownSq A to Z | April 7, 2021

Transitioning from Developer Control | June 2, 2021

Board Training 101 | July 7, 2021

Financials, Budgeting, & Reserves | August 11, 2021

Successful Board Meetings | October 6, 2021

The Holidays: Parties, Decorations & Alcohol | November 10, 2021

Community Engagement & How Committees and Groups Can Assist the Board | December 8, 2021

“Associa Arizona takes great pride in our dedication to serving board members with continued education opportunities like this webinar series,” stated Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Arizona president. “We are excited to host these training sessions on a wide variety of industry topics. Board education events are an extension of our commitment to delivering the best management services in Arizona, and we are excited to provide valued board members with the information they need to successfully lead their communities.”

For questions, including event information, contact Claire.Dickson@associa.us.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

