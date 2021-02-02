Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UFP Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2020

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UFP Industries, Inc.
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com

Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2020

Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer

Press Release
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 (after market)

Conference Call
Thursday, February 18, 2021
8:30 a.m. ET

* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast

U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad

Conference ID
1799103

Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Saturday, February 20, 2021
855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

For more information, please contact:
Dick Gauthier, Vice President of Business Outreach, 616-365-1555


