Predictive Oncology Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced that based on a notification letter recently received from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (the “Nasdaq”), the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).



The Company had previously received written notice from Nasdaq in October 2020 indicating that because the closing bid price per share had been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the Minimum Price Bid Requirement. According to the recent notification letter, the staff of Nasdaq has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from January 19, 2021 to February 1, 2021, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater, and the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the matter is now closed.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins and protein complexes. For more information, please visit www.predictive-oncology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company’s business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include: market and other conditions and the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering, a variety of other risks and uncertainties including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Landon Capital

Keith Pinder

(404) 995-6671

kpinder@landoncapital.net