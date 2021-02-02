Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Financial Corporation Reports 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the three months ending December 31, 2020:

For the quarter:

  • Net income was $15.7 million compared to $14.4 million for the same period of 2019;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.15 compared to $1.05 for the same period of 2019; and
  • Return on average assets was 1.39% compared to 1.42% for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The Corporation further reported results for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020:

  • Net income was $53.8 million compared to $48.9 million for the same period of 2019;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $3.93 compared to $3.80 for the same period of 2019; and
  • Return on average assets was 1.25% compared to 1.42% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

“Despite the headwinds of the global pandemic and the varied restrictions of the four states in which we do business, we were able to deliver our third consecutive year of record earnings,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud that during the fourth quarter we were able to assist many of our clients who participated in the Paycheck Protection Program apply for and receive forgiveness of the loans which have enabled them to keep their employees working and doors open.”

Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.68 billion versus $2.66 billion for the comparable period in 2019, an increase of $18.0 million or 0.68%.

Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding decreased $46.0 million, from $2.66 billion as of December 31, 2019 to $2.61 billion as of December 31, 2020.

"On December 27, 2020 a second stimulus bill was signed into law providing an additional $285 billion in the form of PPP loans. We look forward to continuing to assist our clients whose businesses have suffered the brunt of the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic to help them realize the benefits of this program.”

Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, were $3.74 billion versus $3.28 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $461 million or 14.06%.

Total Deposits
Total deposits were $3.76 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $3.28 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $481 million or 14.67%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $151.6 million from $3.60 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $44.03 at December 31, 2020, compared to $40.58 at December 31, 2019, a 9.28% increase.

Shareholder Equity
Shareholder equity at December 31, 2020, was $597.0 million compared to $557.6 million on December 31, 2019. During the quarter the Corporation repurchased 195,042 shares of its common stock.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 11.40% at December 31, 2020, compared to 11.91% at December 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $37.6 million, compared to $38.5 million reported for the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by the 150 basis point interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve in response to the pandemic.

Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was 4.11% compared to the 4.37% reported at December 31, 2019.

Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2020, were $21.9 million versus $15.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.84% as of December 31, 2020, versus 0.58% as of December 31, 2019.

Loan Loss Provision
In 2019 provision was calculated using the incurred loss basis. In the fourth quarter 2020, provision was calculated using the expected loss basis. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $448 thousand compared to the $1.50 million provision for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net Charge-Offs
Net charge-offs were $416 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.4 million in the same period of 2019.

Allowance for Credit Losses
In March 2020, due to the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic and as provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, the Corporation elected to delay the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. On December 31, 2020 the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13 (topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. CECL was retrospectively adopted on January 1, 2020. Upon adoption, the Corporation recognized a $20.0 million increase in its allowance for credit losses, which includes $6.1 million in the remaining loan fair value marks on prior acquisitions and $1.0 million in its reserve for unfunded commitments. These one-time increases, net of tax, were $10.4 million and recorded as an adjustment to beginning retained earnings.

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2020, was $47.1 million compared to $19.9 million as of December 31, 2019. The variance is directly related to the adoption of CECL. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.80% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 0.75% as of December 31, 2019. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and the first three quarters of 2020, provision for loan loss was calculated using the incurred loss model.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $12.9 and $11.3 million, respectively. During the quarter, the Corporation sold its merchant card processing portfolio and recorded a $1.0 million gain on the sale. The company has entered into an agent relationship to continue to provide these services to our customers.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $31.2 million compared to $29.8 million in 2019.

Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 60.60% for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, versus 58.43% for the same period in 2019.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020, was $3.1 million versus $4.2 million for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 17.84% compared to 19.95% for 2019.

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, First Financial has continued to meet the financial needs of our customers,” Lowery stated. “I am very proud of our associates' and of their unwavering commitment to serve our customers in these challenging times.”

About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 81 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com

       
    Three Months Ended Year Ended
    December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
    2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
END OF PERIOD BALANCES            
Assets   $ 4,557,544   $ 4,389,996   $ 4,023,250   $ 4,557,544   $ 4,023,250  
Deposits   $ 3,755,945   $ 3,604,353   $ 3,275,357   $ 3,755,945   $ 3,275,357  
Loans, including net deferred loan costs   $ 2,610,294   $ 2,753,493   $ 2,656,390   $ 2,610,294   $ 2,656,390  
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 47,052   $ 26,960   $ 19,943   $ 47,052   $ 19,943  
Total Equity   $ 596,992   $ 607,095   $ 557,608   $ 596,992   $ 557,608  
Tangible Common Equity (a)   $ 509,428   $ 519,098   $ 468,373   $ 509,428   $ 468,373  
             
AVERAGE BALANCES            
Total Assets   $ 4,532,078   $ 4,379,798   $ 4,041,287   $ 4,312,919   $ 3,439,793  
Earning Assets   $ 3,736,217   $ 3,776,803   $ 3,662,390   $ 3,714,794   $ 3,197,855  
Investments   $ 1,058,925   $ 1,008,303   $ 1,000,488   $ 1,011,324   $ 924,513  
Loans   $ 2,676,041   $ 2,768,003   $ 2,658,582   $ 2,702,225   $ 2,270,313  
Total Deposits   $ 3,741,155   $ 3,592,633   $ 3,279,859   $ 3,532,736   $ 2,797,330  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   $ 3,005,337   $ 2,887,575   $ 3,072,566   $ 2,872,725   $ 2,504,885  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 98,922   $ 108,236   $ 118,605   $ 108,948   $ 85,704  
Total Equity   $ 610,879   $ 603,067   $ 575,908   $ 593,791   $ 497,329  
             
INCOME STATEMENT DATA            
Net Interest Income   $ 37,570   $ 36,531   $ 38,475   $ 146,346   $ 131,652  
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b)   $ 38,606   $ 37,612   $ 39,594   $ 150,590   $ 135,770  
Provision for Loan Losses   $ 448   $ 4,425   $ 1,500   $ 10,528   $ 4,700  
Non-interest Income   $ 12,866   $ 11,739   $ 11,327   $ 42,476   $ 38,452  
Non-interest Expense   $ 31,191   $ 27,130   $ 29,754   $ 112,758   $ 104,348  
Net Income   $ 15,739   $ 14,000   $ 14,364   $ 53,844   $ 48,872  
             
PER SHARE DATA            
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   $ 1.15   $ 1.02   $ 1.05   $ 3.93   $ 3.80  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   $ 0.53   $   $ 0.52   $ 1.05   $ 1.04  
Book Value Per Common Share   $ 44.03   $ 44.27   $ 40.58   $ 44.03   $ 40.58  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c)   $ 37.64   $ 37.56   $ 35.46   $ 37.57   $ 34.08  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   13,695   13,715   13,726   13,716   12,865  

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

       
Key Ratios   Three Months Ended Year Ended
    December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
    2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Return on average assets   1.39 % 1.28 % 1.42 % 1.25 % 1.42 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity   10.31 % 9.29 % 9.98 % 9.07 % 9.83 %
Efficiency ratio   60.60 % 54.97 % 58.43 % 58.40 % 59.89 %
Average equity to average assets   13.48 % 13.77 % 14.25 % 13.77 % 14.46 %
Net interest margin (a)   4.11 % 3.99 % 4.37 % 4.05 % 4.25 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases   0.05 % 0.11 % 0.20 % 0.13 % 0.23 %
Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases   1.80 % 0.98 % 0.75 % 1.80 % 0.75 %
Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans   214.88 % 113.89 % 130.01 % 214.88 % 130.01 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases   0.84 % 0.86 % 0.58 % 0.84 % 0.58 %
Tier 1 leverage   11.24 % 11.81 % 12.04 % 11.24 % 12.04 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1   16.11 % 15.70 % 15.51 % 16.11 % 15.51 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

       
Asset Quality   Three Months Ended Year Ended
    December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
    2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days   $ 17,309   $ 13,490   $ 24,040   $ 17,309   $ 24,040  
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more   $ 2,324   $ 2,948   $ 1,610   $ 2,324   $ 1,610  
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 15,367   $ 16,628   $ 9,535   $ 15,367   $ 9,535  
Total troubled debt restructuring   $ 4,206   $ 4,097   $ 4,194   $ 4,206   $ 4,194  
Other real estate owned   $ 1,012   $ 3,577   $ 3,625   $ 1,012   $ 3,625  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned   $ 22,909   $ 27,138   $ 18,964   $ 22,909   $ 18,964  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 26,045   $ 30,174   $ 22,583   $ 26,045   $ 22,583  
Gross charge-offs   $ 1,954   $ 1,998   $ 3,456   $ 8,396   $ 10,673  
Recoveries   $ 1,538   $ 1,248   $ 2,100   $ 4,917   $ 5,480  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ 416   $ 750   $ 1,356   $ 3,479   $ 5,193  
                                 


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
       
  December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
       
  (unaudited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 657,470     $ 127,426  
Federal funds sold 301     7,500  
Securities available-for-sale 1,020,744     926,717  
Loans:      
Commercial 1,521,711     1,584,447  
Residential 604,652     682,077  
Consumer 479,750     386,006  
  2,606,113     2,652,530  
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs 4,181     3,860  
Allowance for credit losses (47,052 )   (19,943 )
  2,563,242     2,636,447  
Restricted stock 14,812     15,394  
Accrued interest receivable 16,957     18,523  
Premises and equipment, net 62,063     62,576  
Bank-owned life insurance 95,849     94,251  
Goodwill 78,592     78,592  
Other intangible assets 8,972     10,643  
Other real estate owned 1,012     3,625  
Other assets 37,530     41,556  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,557,544     $ 4,023,250  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $ 732,694     $ 547,189  
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 107,764     126,738  
Other interest-bearing deposits 2,915,487     2,601,430  
  3,755,945     3,275,357  
Short-term borrowings 116,061     80,119  
Other liabilities 82,687     79,193  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,960,552     3,465,642  
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-16,075,154 in 2020 and 16,055,466 in 2019      
Outstanding shares-13,558,511 in 2020 and 13,741,825 in 2019 2,007     2,005  
Additional paid-in capital 140,820     139,694  
Retained earnings 521,103     492,055  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 9,764     (7,501 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,516,643 in 2020 and 2,313,641 in 2019 (76,702 )   (68,645 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 596,992     557,608  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,557,544     $ 4,023,250  
               


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Years Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2018
           
  (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:          
Loans, including related fees $ 137,241     $ 124,788     $ 100,541  
Securities:          
Taxable 13,625     15,191     16,942  
Tax-exempt 7,952     7,674     7,455  
Other 1,667     1,468     1,286  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 160,485     149,121     126,224  
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Deposits 12,801     15,711     9,032  
Short-term borrowings 568     1,105     501  
Other borrowings 770     653     112  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 14,139     17,469     9,645  
NET INTEREST INCOME 146,346     131,652     116,579  
Provision for loan losses 10,528     4,700     5,768  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION          
FOR LOAN LOSSES 135,818     126,952     110,811  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Trust and financial services 5,423     5,036     5,286  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 10,256     11,795     11,733  
Other service charges and fees 15,644     14,012     13,012  
Securities gains (losses), net 233     44     2  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 6,626     2,573     1,829  
Other 4,294     4,992     6,344  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 42,476     38,452     38,206  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries and employee benefits 61,931     54,827     50,658  
Occupancy expense 8,202     7,600     7,030  
Equipment expense 10,568     8,244     6,827  
FDIC Expense 316     693     929  
Other 31,741     32,984     25,845  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 112,758     104,348     91,289  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 65,536     61,056     57,728  
Provision for income taxes 11,692     12,184     11,145  
NET INCOME 53,844     48,872     46,583  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME          
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 19,269     20,998     (8,363 )
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes (2,004 )   (5,045 )   (387 )
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 71,109     $ 64,825     $ 37,833  
PER SHARE DATA          
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 3.93     $ 3.80     $ 3.80  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 13,716     12,865     12,256  
                 


First Financial Corporation Reports 2020 Results

