Affiliation between HPD Collaborative and CROSSWALK® Brings Transparency to Building Industry

Consistent reporting of a product’s material health content via CROSSWALK strengthens accuracy through entire construction project process

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPD Collaborative (HPDC) and Construction Information Network (CIN) announced a product alliance that brings cutting-edge technology to the built environment. CIN has created the CROSSWALK platform, the first agile API to connect leading construction industry standards and classifications, including CSI’s MasterFormat, Uniformatand OmniClass, and ASTM’s E1557-09(2020)e1 with the world’s building professionals, construction technology platforms, and data flows. HPDC is a nonprofit that improves the transparency of information and the material health in the built environment.Up until now, manufacturers creating a Health Product Declaration(HPD) needed to provide their products’ classification codes into the HPD Builder, a guided software tool for entering data, performing hazard screening and formatting reports to be consistent with the HPD Open Standard. With this new alliance, manufacturers now access the CROSSWALK platform directly from the HPD Builder. This ensures their product classification data is entered in a structured format, providing consistency and avoiding inaccuracies, while dramatically reducing time spent on researching the material ingredients of building products.“There are thousands of manufacturers and they historically have classified their products in different ways. Now with CROSSWALK, we can provide a more accurate, reliable, and consistent way of reporting product contents and associated health information. The HPD Repository links product records with CSI classifications, which makes it easy for our Product Library API partners to use these CSI classifications for product search and other applications,” said Wendy Vittori, Executive Director of HPDC.This consistent reporting, available for free via the HPD Public Repository, enables architects and designers to reliably compare products between manufacturer A and manufacturer B with the correct classification.“The building industry is incredibly complex. A single build could span the course of years, and during the passing of time those standards and classifications may have also changed. That’s where CROSSWALK comes in,” said Mark Dorsey, CEO of CSI. “When the CROSSWALK platform is integrated into your software, it can translate and update the standards seamlessly in the blink of an eye. What was once a manual process that could introduce errors and cause additional time and money to be spent, is now automatic, creating efficiency, saving money, and even making the build safer.”HPDC has integrated the CROSSWALK platform into HPD Builder, a free tool for manufacturers to create and manage Health Product Declarations (HPDs). HPDC and CSI plan to build on this initial implementation to continually advance the harmonization of product classifications in the building industry.ABOUT CROSSWALKCROSSWALK is the first agile API to network Construction Specifications Institute’s (CSI) MasterFormat, Uniformat, and OmniClassclassifications with the world’s building professionals, construction technology platforms, and data flows. Created by the Construction Information Network, CROSSWALK is the digital engine for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owner (AECO) community, driving plans, protocols, and performance across the lifecycle of a construction project.ABOUT HPDCHPDC is a not-for-profit, member association with over 300 organizational members, representing the full spectrum of the building industry: architects, designers, building owners, manufacturers, consultants, tool developers, and others who all share a common purpose to improve the transparency of information and the material health of the built environment. The HPD Open Standard has become widely adopted as the industry standard for reporting on building product contents and associated health information, since its launch in 2012, with over 7,000 HPD reports publicly available. HPDC members champion the continuous improvement of the building industry’s performance through transparency, openness and innovation in the practices of reporting, disclosure, specification and selection of building products. For more information, visit hpd-collaborative.org.ABOUT CSIFounded in 1948, The Construction Specifications Institute, Inc. ( www.csiresources.org ) is a national not-for-profit association of more than 7,000 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information throughout continuous development and transformation of standards and formats, education and certification of professionals to improve project delivery processes. CSI members work tirelessly to effectively communicate the designers’ vision, the material producers’ solutions and the constructors’ techniques to create outstanding facilities that meet facility owners’ objectives. For more information, please visit https://www.csiresources.org ###