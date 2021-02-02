EDRM Announces Sidley Austin LLP as Newest Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Sidley Austin LLP

EDRM is grateful for the support of legal powerhouse Sidley. Robert has been generous with his time and expertise on substantive project work, webinars and stewardship of our Global Advisory Council.” — Mary Mack, CEO, EDRM

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce award-winning global law firm Sidley Austin LLP as its newest partner.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners such as Sidley are the ability to connect and network via events, share services and offerings, and enhance brand awareness among members of a global community comprising the most knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhancing e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

Members of the Sidley team also are main contributors to EDRM projects such as the AI Project. Robert Keeling, partner and leader of Sidley’s eDiscovery and Data Analytics group, is the chair of EDRM’s Global Advisory Council.

“EDRM is so grateful for the support of legal powerhouse Sidley,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Robert has been extremely generous with his time and expertise on substantive project work, educational webinars and, of course, his stewardship of our wonderful Global Advisory Council.”

This partnership provides Sidley access to the global EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries spanning six continents.

“I am really excited that Sidley can join the global EDRM family as a partner,” said Robert Keeling, a partner at Sidley. “I have had deep respect for EDRM for many years, and I was honored to be named the inaugural chair of the EDRM Advisory Committee. I look forward to working with EDRM on more exciting projects.”



About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

