February 2021 – Thrifted.com’s sales top £1.4 million
A business with serious sustainability credentials, Thrifted’s growth brings some positive news in what has begun as a difficult year for UK Retail.PURFLEET, UK, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrifted’s performance over the last 12 months has given strong evidence that the sustainable secondhand fashion trend is here to stay. Hitting the one-million-pound turnover mark for the first time, in a year in which many retailers have struggled, shows Thrifted’s fashion led approach to vintage clothing has been a hit with the student & twenty-something crowd.
As early users of the Depop shopping app, Thrifted’s story should give some inspiration to the car boot & charity shop hunters that make up Depop’s current set of leading resellers. Thrifted began to build their brand off the back of initial successes selling vintage through the app. Going on to then sell through a small website, Thrifted were then able to make the steps to full-time business – taking on warehouse space and building a small team.
Strong sales driven through digital advertising has allowed the business to scale to its current level: with a team of 10 and over 20,000 items in stock. This, and building super-fast processes that cut the time it takes to get a product online. Anyone who has ever tried to sell anything secondhand on eBay or Gumtree and lost a whole weekend in the process will know the difficulty of that.
For many shopping for vintage clothing can be tough – finding the right items and styles, and then getting it in the right size? Impossible. The Thrifted team focus on sourcing trends alongside timeless vintage staples – this cuts out a lot of the work a customer usually has to go through in a vintage store to find that one gem. Can the vintage market be truly trend driven? With a rise in consumer access to secondhand through retailers like Thrifted and apps like Depop – the trends that previously belonged to fast fashion are hitting the vintage clothing market with much the same speed and impact.
What’s next for the leading vintage clothing store? 2021 should bring challenges for many in e-commerce with Brexit and Covid-19 looking to have an impact through much of the year. However, Thrifted looks well positioned for their 100% YoY growth targets – with several key new hires and a move to a large warehouse space.
Jonny Kemp, the Founder, comments that, “2020 has been a challenging year for small business, for us it brought an abrupt rethink of how we work. This gave rise to new ways of doing things that have benefited us massively over the course of the last 12 months. It also has shifted our focus to a solely online driven business, rather than the previous mixed strategy combining retail space & e-commerce. With a warehouse move on the short term list of things to do, we are making the moves to increase our product range and continue to win new customers.”
Thrifted Ltd launched in February 2018.
