Limited chance to get NordPass with 70% off

Premium users can enjoy a variety of useful features, including, but not limited to:

Password Health

Password Health is designed to help users identify vulnerable passwords. NordPass scans all passwords stored in the user’s vault and shows which accounts have passwords that need to be updated. Vulnerable passwords are then categorized into weak, reused, and old.

Data Breach Scanner

Data Breach Scanner scans the web to see if the user’s data has been compromised in any breaches. Leaks and breaches do not necessarily leak all the information — it may have been only the username, password, IP address, or location. Data Breach Scanner will help identify which pieces of the user’s data might be vulnerable.

Autofill

NordPass also allows users to autofill login details as well as personal information . Users can save and autofill phone numbers, email addresses, home, and work addresses with just a few clicks. This feature is a time-saver when shopping online or filling in online forms.

The NordPass product team works relentlessly to introduce new features all the time — there are many exciting features on the roadmap. All app improvements can be found in the NordPass release notes .

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

