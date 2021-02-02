Global eProcurement: Dräger Relies on JAGGAER One

/EIN News/ -- VIENNA, Austria, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dräger will be relying on the JAGGAER One Suite for its global digital purchasing processes. In future, the company will process at least 95 percent of all order items in direct procurement using the JAGGAER solution. JAGGAER software ensures crucial transparency for suppliers at Dräger and forecasts future procurement quantities. In addition, JAGGAER maps all eProcurement processes from order, confirmation and shipping notification to invoicing.



Drägerwerk AG & Co. KG, which is based in Lübeck and has customers all over the world, is one of the market leaders in medical technology and safety technology. The global player replaced its previous centralized approach to purchasing and introduced a divisional structure. The solution from JAGGAER had to map this new structure completely, optimize the inbound supply chain worldwide and at the same time make it more efficient and transparent.

A new eProcurement concept for the global player

For a company like Dräger with around 15,000 employees on five continents, efficient purchasing processes are an important factor for global success. For this reason, before selecting a suitable IT partner, the company defined what the procurement processes had to achieve in terms of flexibility, availability and reliability. “Once we had set out these issues, we sounded out the market and decided on JAGGAER One,” says Alexander Bramkamp, Head of Strategic Supply Chain at Dräger, giving an insight into the groundwork. “The tool was easy to adapt to the end-to-end processes in our company. The developers at JAGGAER have adapted it perfectly to our special requirements and ensured that our global purchasing processes run more efficiently, transparently and securely than ever before.”

Standardization guarantees new levels of efficiency

JAGGAER reflected Dräger’s purchasing processes close to the standard solution and supplemented them where needed according to the company's specifications. As a result, Dräger has now reached a new level in the standardization of its processes, has achieved significant time savings in procurement management, and benefits from greater transparency and efficiency in its internal and external processes.

Rollout first in Germany, then worldwide

In a first step, the rollout was executed in Germany. The international rollout in countries such as China, the Czech Republic, USA and Great Britain will take place in the course of 2021.

“The suite is the ideal solution for Dräger, as it can meet our requirements convincingly," Alexander Bramkamp says, viewing things from the current perspective. “Our project was very ambitious in terms of content, technology and timing. But with JAGGAER we stayed on schedule, within the planned budget, and the solution is extremely stable.”

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA is a publicly traded company with headquarters in Lübeck, Germany. The family business ranks as a global market leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. As such, Dräger protects, supports and saves people’s lives around the world in hospitals and in fire departments, rescue services, authorities and in mining. Customers in industries and sectors such as the healthcare, chemicals, shipbuilding and the steel industry also rely on Dräger’s expertise. The company employs more than 14,500 people worldwide and is represented in over 190 countries around the world. In 2019, the company achieved sales of around 2.8 billion euros.

