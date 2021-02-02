Discovery Significantly Expands Higher-Grade Bulk-Tonnage Domain at Cordero

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from 13 diamond drill holes targeting bulk-tonnage mineralization at its flagship Cordero silver project (“Cordero” or “the Project”) located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The holes are part of an expanded 65,000 m Phase 1 drill program that will be incorporated in a new resource estimate and revamped PEA in the second half of the year.



Highlight intercepts include:

Hole C20-375: 131.6 m averaging 118 g/t AgEq 1 from 49.2 m (48 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.5% Pb and 1.1% Zn) including 37.1 m averaging 223 g/t AgEq 1 (119 g/t Ag, 0.22 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb, 1.2% Zn)

from 49.2 m (48 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.5% Pb and 1.1% Zn) including 37.1 m averaging 223 g/t AgEq (119 g/t Ag, 0.22 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb, 1.2% Zn) Hole C20-378: 85.6 m averaging 175 g/t AgEq 1 from 406.2 m (53 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.4% Pb and 1.7% Zn) including 39.9 m averaging 308 g/t AgEq 1 (93 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au, 2.4% Pb, 3.0% Zn)

from 406.2 m (53 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.4% Pb and 1.7% Zn) including 39.9 m averaging 308 g/t AgEq (93 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au, 2.4% Pb, 3.0% Zn) Hole C20-373: 126.1 m averaging 103 g/t AgEq 1 from 281.2 m (40 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au, 0.4% Pb and 1.0% Zn)

from 281.2 m (40 g/t Ag, 0.10 g/t Au, 0.4% Pb and 1.0% Zn) Hole C20-390: 57.6 m averaging 134 g/t AgEq1 from 184.4 m (41 g/t Ag, 0.11 g/t Au, 0.3% Pb and 1.8% Zn)

Taj Singh, President and CEO, states: “We have now expanded the higher-grade bulk-tonnage domain by 300 m northeast along strike in the South Corridor. This area of the deposit had seen only limited drilling historically. Our recent drilling, including highlight intercepts in this release of 132 m at 118 g/t AgEq and 126 m at 103 g/t AgEq, has consistently delivered broad zones of near-surface mineralization. These results are a positive surprise and emphasize the sheer scale of the higher-grade mineralizing system at Cordero and show the opportunities that lie ahead for the Project in this rising silver price environment.”

DRILL RESULTS:

Drill holes from this release were successful in confirming and expanding the higher-grade bulk-tonnage domain in the South Corridor. Drilling in the northeast extension, an area with limited historical drilling, has consistently intercepted broad zones of galena and sphalerite mineralization in disseminations, veinlets and stockworks predominately hosted in rhyodacite and sedimentary rock. Our drilling has extended the strike extent of the higher-grade bulk-tonnage domain by approximately 300 m along strike across an estimated lateral extent of approximately 400 m. Highlight intercepts from this area are shown in the table below. Initial step-out holes up to 300 m further to the northeast also returned significant intercepts (27.3 m at 91 g/t AgEq1 in hole C20-368 and 21.2 m at 96 g/t AgEq1 in hole C20-374) demonstrating the potential for further expansion of the bulk-tonnage domain in this direction.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AgEq1

(g/t) Release

Date

C20-373 281.2 407.3 126.1 40 0.10 0.4 1.0 103 Current Release

C20-375 49.2 180.7 131.6 48 0.09 0.5 1.1 118 C20-390 184.4 242.0 57.6 41 0.11 0.3 1.8 134 and 258.7 302.1 43.5 36 0.06 0.5 1.0 100 C20-361 58.4 100.0 41.7 58 0.10 0.7 1.0 131 January 6, 2021

C20-367 156.8 209.9 53.2 20 0.11 0.3 1.8 113 C20-363 88.5 199.9 111.5 32 0.03 0.33 0.87 83 November 12, 2020

and 268.4 325.5 57.1 18 0.01 0.2 1.0 69 C11-158 90.0 176.0 86.0 23 0.05 0.4 1.1 90 Historic

and 202.0 250.0 48.0 44 0.10 0.6 2.1 163 and 272.0 294.0 22.0 108 0.15 2.4 4.2 379

South Corridor infill drilling also continues to yield positive results. Hole C20-378 intercepted 85.6 m at 175 g/t AgEq1 from 406.2 m. This intercept is approximately 80 m southwest of the mineralized zone reported in hole C20-343 that returned 112.3 m at 247 g/t AgEq from 243.5 m (see September 14, 2020, press release) confirming the presence of a broad high-grade zone in this area.

Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1 (see links below) and detailed drill highlights of the 13 holes in this release are provided in the table below.

PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM UPDATE:

The Company has completed 49,900 m (129 holes) as part of its expanded 65,000 m Phase 1 drill program. Assays from 26 holes are pending. There are currently four drill rigs operating on site. Additional drill rigs may be added when the Company is confident that the health and safety risks related to COVID-19 can be managed effectively.

Drilling is focused on two key concepts: (1) targeting of bulk-tonnage mineralization within and to the east and northeast of both mineralized corridors; and (2) testing of the width, grade and continuity of extensive high-grade vein systems that transect the deposit.

Supporting maps and sections, drill hole locations and full assay results can be found at the following link: https://dsvmetals.com/site/assets/files/5635/2021-02-02-dsv-sa.pdf

A PDF of this release with supporting maps and sections included as appendices can be found at the following link: https://dsvmetals.com/site/assets/files/5635/2021-02-02-dsv-nr.pdf

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AgEq1

(g/t) C20-368 34.7 61.9 27.3 43 0.13 0.4 0.5 91 C20-369 323.1 437.3 114.3 16 0.05 0.3 0.9 69 including 350.5 383.2 32.7 27 0.07 0.5 1.6 117 and 485.0 486.3 1.3 123 0.10 2.9 7.7 552 C20-371 76.0 126.3 50.3 36 0.03 0.5 1.4 115 including 85.1 112.8 27.8 52 0.04 0.8 1.9 161 and 220.0 230.0 10.0 73 0.11 0.6 0.4 122 C20-372 83.4 84.9 1.6 174 0.06 3.6 5.7 545 and 88.5 89.0 0.5 778 0.14 6.1 1.0 1,045 C20-373 281.2 407.3 126.1 40 0.10 0.4 1.0 103 including 351.5 380.9 29.4 55 0.13 0.9 1.8 173 and including 405.3 406.2 0.9 733 2.37 3.5 1.5 1,113 C20-374 52.3 74.8 22.5 12 0.04 0.3 1.3 82 and 338.1 359.3 21.2 39 0.02 0.4 1.0 96 C20-375 49.2 180.7 131.6 48 0.09 0.5 1.1 118 including 143.7 180.7 37.1 119 0.22 1.0 1.2 223 and including 155.5 156.8 1.3 1335 0.36 6.4 0.2 1,598 C20-377 20.0 109.9 89.9 33 0.07 0.3 0.4 67 and 266.5 284.9 18.4 21 0.03 0.4 1.8 114 C20-378 244.5 286.7 42.2 18 0.06 0.5 0.9 78 and 406.2 491.8 85.6 53 0.05 1.4 1.7 175 including 438.8 478.7 39.9 93 0.08 2.4 3.0 308 and including 474.5 476.2 1.7 478 0.36 5.5 30.0 1,946 C20-380 143.8 177.6 33.8 16 0.01 0.2 1.4 82 C20-384 95.6 125.9 30.3 29 0.06 0.5 0.5 70 C20-388 180.8 267.8 87.0 12 0.02 0.3 0.7 54 C20-390 91.4 92.1 0.8 731 0.06 10.6 4.8 1,308 and 184.4 242.0 57.6 41 0.11 0.3 1.8 134 and 258.7 302.1 43.5 36 0.06 0.5 1.0 100

1All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths, as a full interpretation of the actual orientation of mineralization is not complete. Intervals with stockwork mineralization were chosen based on a 25 g/t AgEq cutoff with no more than 10 m of dilution. Intervals with vein mineralization were based on a 100 g/t AgEq cutoff with no more than 1 m of dilution. AgEq calculations are used as the basis for total metal content calculations given Ag is the dominant metal constituent as a percentage of AgEq value in approximately 70% of the Company’s mineralized intercepts. AgEq calculations for reported drill results are based on USD $16.50/oz Ag, $1,350/oz Au, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.00/lb Zn. The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of gross in-situ metal value at the indicated metal prices. Refer to Technical Notes below for metallurgical recoveries assumed in the 2018 PEA completed on Cordero.

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Our drill results to date show that Cordero is developing all the attributes of a tier 1 project – grade, scale, significant organic growth opportunities and well located in one of Mexico’s premier mining belts. The project is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over C$80 million of cash allocated for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development.

Sample analysis and QA/QC Program

True widths of reported drill intercepts have not been determined. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All core assays are from HQ drill core unless stated otherwise. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the project site 40km north of the city of Parral. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Geochemistry-Mexico for preparation in Chihuahua City, Mexico, and subsequently pulps are sent to ALS Vancouver, Canada, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are prepared using a method whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2mm, a split of 250g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AAS techniques (Au-AA24) from a 50g pulp. Over limits are analyzed by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Samples are also analyzed using thirty three-element inductively coupled plasma method (“ME-ICP61”). Over limit sample values are re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc > 1%; (2) values of lead > 1%; and (3) values of silver > 100 g/t. Samples are re-assayed using the ME-OG62 (high-grade material ICP-AES) analytical package. For values of silver greater than 1,500 g/t, samples are re-assayed using the Ag-CON01 analytical method, a standard 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. Certified standards and blanks are routinely inserted into all sample shipments to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples are chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

Gernot Wober, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Discovery Metals Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is accurate.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information contact:

Forbes Gemmell, CFA

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: 416-613-9410

Email: forbes.gemmell@dsvmetals.com

TECHNICAL NOTES & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The most recent technical report for the Cordero Project is the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) authored by M3 Engineering and Technology Corp and includes the most recent resource estimate, completed by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. It is available on Discovery’s website and on SEDAR under Levon Resources Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Discovery. The PEA assumes metallurgical recoveries of 89% for Ag, 84% for Pb, 72% for Zn and 40% for Au.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Discovery believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will close on the announced terms. Discovery does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.