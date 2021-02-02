ADTANCE Smart Services Platform Delivers First Multi-camera Fieldstreaming Video Support from All Camera Types

/EIN News/ -- Live multi-angle video customer support accelerates machine repairs, reduces downtime, improves remote training and facilitates long distance collaboration



DETROIT, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADTANCE, a leading international After-Sales Service technology platform provider for manufactures, industrial companies and mechanical engineering organizations, today announced a new ADTANCE Support Module and Fieldstreaming solution that is fully integrated into the ADTANCE Smart Services Platform 4.0. The ADTANCE Fieldstreaming solution is the first live remote support software capable of connecting every type of camera to the system, including cameras within smartphones, tablets, computers, security cameras, drones and underwater Remote Operated Vehicles (ROVs).

ADTANCE Support users can live stream views of machines from various angles simultaneously– significantly improving live support, remote training and long distance collaboration in the field. The solution can be implemented by using mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets or by wearing smartglasses.

“We’ve seen customer demand for live remote support, training and collaboration skyrocket – in part because of the current COVID-19 challenges, but also due to increasingly complex machines and a shortage of highly skilled technicians,” said Nils Arnold, Co-founder and CEO of ADTANCE. “Our new ADTANCE Support and Fieldstreaming solution is uniquely suited to address the growing set of remote service use cases. Companies want service technicians to be able to view machines from a variety of angles in real-time, conduct live remote user training from multiple perspectives, and collaborate remotely using multiple cameras. Our new Support Module and Fieldstreaming Solution makes all these use cases possible and simple.”

“ADTANCE’s Fieldstreaming Solution is a game-changer for us,” said Michael Ntagas, Director of After Sales Service at Reifenhäuser Group. “Now we are able to build an entire machine – sixteen meters high – and get the technical assistance we need 100% remotely. After the machine is built, we can remotely educate and train machine operators; effectively collaborate long distance with our customers to test new mixtures of raw materials running in the machine; and upgrade machines without traveling to the customer site. ADTANCE Support and Fieldstreaming Solution reduces the significant costs and current risks of traveling to customer sites, while increasing the number of customers our highly technical experts can service.”

The ADTANCE Support Module also includes the following new capabilities that improve communication and collaboration between service technicians and customers.

Expanded Support Session Communications

Users can now start an ADTANCE Support session by sending a message, document, or video recording in addition to initiating a session through a video call. Users do not need to download an app, as ADTANCE Support now runs on all browsers and mobile devices. Invitations to sessions can be shared by simply sending a link without the need to set up a user account. At any time during a session, users can send messages, documents, recordings, open a live video chat or collaborate using a digital whiteboard.

Snapshots During Live Video Stream

Snapshots can be taken at any time during the ADTANCE Support live video stream and users can mark up the video with circles, arrows or pertinent notes. Several people can work on a snapshot within the support session at the same time. A service technician simply sends a request to the field worker and once it is accepted, the system automatically executes a snapshot. Alternatively, users have the option to immediately accept all snapshots for a session prior to starting the video call. This allows the service expert to take snapshots at any time during the live video stream.

Reactivate Closed Sessions Anytime

ADTANCE Support now allows closed sessions to be reactivated and viewed again at any time. The documentation remains in place and participants can be invited back into the session. This saves time and significantly improves customer service, especially when there is a complex or recurring problem with the same customer.

“The new capabilities in ADTANCE Support are very impressive,” said Stephan Czwick, Product Manager at Schuler Group. “The ability to rejoin closed sessions is particularly valuable. A technician can view or restart a session days later and still have all the important information of the case intact, which allows the service expert to immediately pick up where they left off with the customer. This can save our technicians a tremendous amount of time and improve customer satisfaction.”

Broad Language Translation

ADTANCE Support now includes translation for 147 different languages. Users simply select a language, speak, then click a button and the system translates their speech into the selected language. This unparalleled language support enables companies to leverage their highly technical experts on a global basis.

ADTANCE Smart Service Platform 4.0

The ADTANCE Smart Service Platform 4.0 is the only centralized platform for digitizing the entire After-Sales Service lifecycle and encompasses the following modules:

ADTANCE Support – Enables live remote support, inspection and maintenance for customers, utilizing devices such as smartglasses and multi-camera fieldstreaming.

– Enables live remote support, inspection and maintenance for customers, utilizing devices such as smartglasses and multi-camera fieldstreaming. ADTANCE Workflow – Digitizes, analyzes and optimizes all workflows, including everyday processes, such as maintenance instructions.

– Digitizes, analyzes and optimizes all workflows, including everyday processes, such as maintenance instructions. ADTANCE Process Visualization and Monitoring (PVM) - Monitors the performance of individual machines as well as entire industrial plants.

- Monitors the performance of individual machines as well as entire industrial plants. ADTANCE Predictive Maintenance (PM) - Analyzes and evaluates operational data in real time through the continuous monitoring of machines or the entire production plant using built-in sensors. Machine learning-based analysis offer predictions about potential downtime as well as warnings if a piece of equipment will require maintenance.

- Analyzes and evaluates operational data in real time through the continuous monitoring of machines or the entire production plant using built-in sensors. Machine learning-based analysis offer predictions about potential downtime as well as warnings if a piece of equipment will require maintenance. ADTANCE Ticketing - Standardizes entire customer service channels by bundling different channels into one system, including e-mail, telephone, SMS and social media. Creates order and clarity by providing different escalation levels with the respective reaction and resolution times.

- Standardizes entire customer service channels by bundling different channels into one system, including e-mail, telephone, SMS and social media. Creates order and clarity by providing different escalation levels with the respective reaction and resolution times. ADTANCE Document Management (DM) - Stores all customer service documents centrally, as well as control the access rights for security and privacy purposes.

- Stores all customer service documents centrally, as well as control the access rights for security and privacy purposes. ADTANCE Parts – A central catalogue system to ensure that all spare part information remains centrally located and easily discoverable.



Companies can start with a single ADTANCE software module and build up to the full solution or integrate individual ADTANCE modules into an existing system. The ADTANCE platform also enables companies to exchange data between systems, including competing systems.

Availability

ADTANCE Smart Services Platform 4.0 with the integrated Support Module and Fieldstreaming solution is immediately available directly from ADTANCE.

About ADTANCE

ADTANCE is a leading international After-Sales Service technology platform provider for manufactures, industrial companies and mechanical engineering organizations. The ADTANCE Smart Service Platform is the only solution that digitizes the entire After Sales Service lifecycle from live remote support to predictive maintenance and resource planning. More than 500 companies in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, chemical, mechanical engineering, oil and gas rely on ADTANCE solutions. Founded in 2015, ADTANCE is privately held with headquarters in Wald-Michelbach, Germany and offices in Detroit, Michigan USA as well as Stade, Germany. For more information, visit www.adtance.com and follow @adtance.

