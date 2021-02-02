Zscaler Internet Access Prioritized for FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board Certification at High Impact Level

Zscaler Internet Access - Core of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange - Prioritized for Authorization to Secure the Government’s Most Sensitive, Unclassified Data in Cloud Environments by FedRAMP Connect

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) has been selected to be prioritized for Joint Authorization Board (JAB) FedRAMP certification at the High Impact Level through the FedRAMP Connect program. ZIA, combined with Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), are the core of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. ZPA is JAB authorized at the High Impact Level.



Solutions authorized at the High Impact Level protect the government’s most sensitive unclassified data in cloud environments, including data where loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability may have a severe adverse effect on operations, organizational assets, or individuals.

This milestone further supports Zscaler’s commitment to help federal agencies at the Moderate and High baseline levels adopt modern cloud-based security to protect from catastrophic breaches. Zscaler currently supports over 100 federal agencies, federal system integrators, and partners, and close to one million total users, helping to keep sensitive data secure and employees safe and productive, working from anywhere. To learn more, visit www.zscaler.com/solutions/government .

Under FedRAMP Connect, the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO), Federal CIOs, and the Office of Management & Budget (OMB) review business cases, prioritize, and expedite JAB certification based on government-wide demand, applicability for cross-agency use, and the security of the solution.

In 2019, Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA™) became the first cloud-based secure web gateway solution to earn FedRAMP certification. Today’s announcement underscores the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ and Zscaler Advanced Cloud Sandbox as the industry model for the successful implementation of Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) 3.0. The Zero Trust Exchange is a cloud-native platform that securely connects users, apps, and devices. The Zscaler Advanced Cloud Sandbox is a breakthrough proxy-based architecture to find and block zero-day threats.

Zscaler’s innovation delivers a validated solution to civilian agencies to securely access cloud, internet, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications from any device or location while meeting or exceeding government requirements. Additionally, the certification of Zscaler Internet Access at the High Impact Level will enable Zscaler to move more aggressively into the DoD and IC marketplace.

“The events from this past year have forced the world to think differently about security in order to rapidly deploy digital services at a massive scale,” said Stephen Kovac, Zscaler’s Vice President of Global Government and Head of Corporate Compliance. “Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access meet the highest DHS CISA TIC 3.0 guidelines to help keep civilian agencies and employees safe, productive, and focused on their mission. ZIA achieving FedRAMP High is a significant step forward in making Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange available to DoD and the Intelligence communities.”

This announcement builds on recent Zscaler momentum including:

ZPA™ achieved FedRAMP-High JAB Authorization

FedRAMP-High JAB Authorization ZIA™ achieved FedRAMP “In Process” status at the High Impact level, sponsored by a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Command

FedRAMP “In Process” status at the High Impact level, sponsored by a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Command ZIA™ received Authorization to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate Impact level

Authorization to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate Impact level Zscaler was recognized as the only Leader in the Gartner December 2020 Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways . This is the 10th consecutive year Zscaler has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways

. This is the 10th consecutive year Zscaler has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways The DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) selected Zscaler to prototype ZPA and ZIA as secure access technologies. The project has the potential to scale to other DoD organizations through a production Other Transaction (OT) agreement



About FedRAMP

FedRAMP is a government-wide program with input from numerous departments, agencies, and government groups. The program’s primary decision-making body is the Joint Authorization Board (JAB), comprised of the CIOs from Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and General Services Administration (GSA). In addition to the JAB, other organizations such as the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Federal CIO Council, National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST), and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) also play key roles in effectively running FedRAMP.

Using a “do once, use many times” framework, the program ensures information systems/services used government-wide have adequate information security; eliminates duplication of effort and reduces risk management costs; and enables rapid and cost-effective procurement of information systems/services for federal agencies.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Additional Resources

• 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways

• Zscaler Security Research

• Zscaler Security as a Service

• Award-winning Web Security

• World’s First Next Generation Cloud Firewall

• Sandboxing and Behavioral Analysis

Media Contacts

Natalia Wodecki

Global PR Director

press@zscaler.com