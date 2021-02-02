Owl Cyber Defense Announces AS9100D Certification

Achieves Leading International Standard for Quality Assurance in Aviation, Space, and Defense Industry

/EIN News/ -- Columbia, MD, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC (“Owl”), the leading market visionary in cross domain security, announced today the company has been certified to AS9100D at its primary manufacturing facility in Danbury, CT. This is a strategic next step for Owl, reflecting its corporate commitment to continuous improvement. Achievement of AS9100D certification furthers the company’s position as a major cybersecurity provider to the aerospace and defense industries and extends the long list of quality and supply chain management process certifications for Owl, including ISO 9001:2015, GIDEP, and Common Criteria EAL.

AS9100D, equivalent to EN 9100:2016 and JISQ 9100 – 2016, is the most recent revision of the AS9100 standard for organizations that design, develop, or provide aviation, space, or defense (AS&D) products. The standard was prepared by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), to ensure the quality and reliability of products and services provided to the aerospace industry. It is designed as an additional set of quality management requirements for the AS&D industries for improved reliability, schedule, and cost performance.

“Invoking the highest levels of quality and process ensures predictable results for our customers. We are proud to have achieved this latest quality management milestone for the aerospace industry,” said Sudhir Nelvagal, VP of Engineering at Owl. “AS9100D is a significant designation and a further demonstration of Owl’s process rigor and devotion to exceptional product quality management in cross domain security. Process disciplines such as AS9100 allow Owl to be a leader in innovation while creating predictable outcomes for our customers.”

Like past versions of AS9100, the latest revision standardizes quality management system requirements for companies involved with the AS&D industry and supply chain. The standard builds off the ISO 9001:2015 standards for quality management systems, adding industry-specific guidelines for operations risk management, product safety, special requirements, critical items, configuration management, on-time delivery, counterfeit parts, and expanded requirements for production and external providers.

“This certification is a testament to Owl’s holistic commitment to continuous improvement in all areas of our business,” commented Robert Stalick, CEO of Owl. “As the market-setting leader in aerospace and defense cross domain security, Owl will never be complacent when it comes to our uncompromising obligation to our customers’ success and security, and we remain dedicated to holding ourselves to the highest standards in the industry.”

To learn more about the AS9100D quality management standard, visit iaqg.org.

