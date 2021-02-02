CGA Insurance Services Launches Managing General Underwriter

/EIN News/ -- West Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career General Agency LLC (CGA Insurance Services), a subsidiary of GuideOne Insurance®, today announces the launch of its Managing General Underwriter (MGU) program with its newly developed CGA Energy Division. CGA Insurance Services positioned the MGU energy program to grow significantly in 2021 by establishing a talented team of risk engineering and underwriting professionals.

“The launch of the MGU is a momentous achievement for our company,” said Jessica Snyder, President and Chief Executive Officer of GuideOne Insurance. “This represents a large step toward our goal to diversify our business, and it demonstrates that we are an underwriting-focused company producing consistent profitable growth.”

“The MGU is the next step in making our company a multi-faceted, dynamic leader in the business of assuming risk,” said Mark Groenheide, Senior Vice President, Specialty Lines, of GuideOne Insurance and President of CGA Insurance Services. He explained that this is an exciting time for the company and for Central Iowa, as this expansion creates new opportunities for insurance professionals and recognizes the Greater Des Moines Region as an epicenter for the industry.

“We expect the CGA Energy Division to become a recognized leader in the energy space,” said Adam Berger, Senior Vice President of CGA Insurance Services. He continues, “Our goal is to provide consistent coverage in a changing world, and our team of experts will help deliver tailored insurance solutions to businesses in the specialty market.”

“We’ve assembled a team of talent from across the United States to create robust risk engineering and underwriting capabilities,” said Groenheide. The MGU team members bring more than 80 years of combined industry experience in risk engineering and underwriting.

Tim Zwigart, Head of Risk Engineering, has over 33 years of experience in risk engineering, including extensive work in the energy and power generation industries. As Head of Risk Engineering, Zwigart will lead the MGU’s risk engineering team and collaborate with underwriting teams to develop strategic profitability objectives.

Randy Thompson, Senior Risk Engineer, has over 31 years of experience working in insurance, semiconductor and energy industries. As a Senior Risk Engineer, Thompson will support the MGU’s specialty underwriting team with account reviews and provide field engineering and loss control services to the company’s clients.

Lisa Chines, Lead Underwriter, Energy, has over 20 years of experience working in insurance and growing books of business. As Lead Underwriter, Energy, Chines will be instrumental in developing the Energy book of business by leading a team of underwriters and building successful relationships with wholesale business partners.

Those reporting to Chines will include Ashton Baca, Senior Energy Underwriter, Justin Reed, Energy Underwriter, Jessica Wiley, Underwriter Associate, and Sarah Walls, Senior Underwriter Associate.

Snyder shared her excitement for the future of the CGA Energy Division by noting that the MGU “recognizes not only the talents of our team and strong relationships with partners, but also a continuous ability to be entrepreneurial and execute.”

“We’ve hired some seasoned professionals,” Groeneide said, “but we’re also looking to develop emerging talent, who will be the future success of the industry.” A few undergraduate students will start internships with the MGU this spring, and Groenheide expressed his hope to see the internship program inspire both students and experienced professionals.

Career General Agency LLC (CGA Insurance Services), is comprised of the Wholesale Insurance Broker Division and the CGA Energy Division, a managing general underwriter program. CGA Insurance Services is a subsidiary of GuideOne Insurance®. Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne Insurance is licensed in all 50 states as an excess & surplus carrier. GuideOne Insurance’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

