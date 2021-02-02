TL Home Improvement LLC - Now a Preferred James Hardie Contractor
Fairfield County Contractor achieved all qualification requirements and 100% customer satisfaction to become a preferred James Hardie Contractor.SHELTON, CT, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TL Home Improvement LLC, an established and trusted home improvement contractor specializing in siding, roofing, gutter, and window services has recently achieved all qualification requirements to become a preferred James Hardie Siding Contractor. This achievement is big news for this Fairfield County, CT based company that has been around since 2004, as they have fulfilled all qualification requirements and a 100% customer satisfaction rate.
The home improvement and remodeling company has shared the exciting news that they have received clearance and successful certification to become one of the few contractors in Connecticut to be preferred by James Hardie. The vigorous qualification requirements and customer compliance obligations set out by James Hardie mean that TL Home Improvement LLC is now part of an elite select few contractors that has close ties with the North American giant.
James Hardie siding installer is a recognized leader in the industry, and their products have been used on roughly 8 million houses in America. The company has become a trusted partner and leader when it comes to remodeling, siding, and offering reliable products. More so, the company has in time ventured out to affiliate themselves with third-party contractors, in order for them to succeed, requiring them to meet certain requirements.
“We’ve worked extremely hard to ensure we meet at least 5 out of the 6 James Hardie Preferred Qualifications. Currently, we have received badges of excellence for the following – Superior Finish, Homeowner Recommended, Years in Program, Commitment to Excellence and Design Excellence,” shares a spokesperson for TL Home Improvement LLC.
Only a handful of contractors such as TL Home Improvement LLC have been lucky enough to receive 5 out of 6 badges for their excellence and commitment to their craftsmanship. It shouldn’t go unsaid that in addition to having received an excellent service rating from the James Hardie team, customer satisfaction and staying true to their core values largely reflect on the overall service and quality which they deliver.
Previous customers who have worked with TL Home Improvement LLC have shared positive reviews, stating that owner Tomasz Luczkowski and his team pride themselves to ensure customers are 100% satisfied with the work they have completed. “Home improvements that have reliable and lasting results reflects a lot on the type of contractors you use, and the products they make use of. Since we established TL Home Improvement LLC, we have dedicated our focus and work to deliver excellent service, using only high-quality products and regarding the needs of our customers above anything else,” says Tomasz.
More about TL Home Improvement LLC
Currently, the company offers an array of various home improvement services such as siding installation, roofing replacement, gutters & guards, window installation, carpentry, and more importantly James Hardie siding installations.
Owner Tomasz has spent years completing rigorous training to obtain certifications as: 5 Star GREEN CertainTeed Contractor, Vinyl Siding Institute Installer, Fiber Cement James Hardie Siding Installer, GAF Certified Roofing Contractor, and EPA Lead Professional. TL Home Improvement LLC has also received multiple achievements and awards, other than their recently announced James Hardie qualifications. Additionally, the company has obtained a Super Service Achievement from Angie’s List from 2013 through 2018.
The company has sought after the best materials and tools to utilize during renovations, making use of the newest technology and techniques for home renovations. These additions have ensured that customers can be informed with live updates as the project progresses. Upon project completion, TL Home Improvement LLC provides customers with a warranty for the services rendered.
The successful partnership with James Hardie and completion of quality requirements reflects adherence to dedication – providing superior products and services to each of their customers and meeting individual needs. Currently, TL operates from Fairfield County, and works in the following areas, including Stamford, Shelton, Stratford, New Canaan, Greenwich, Redding, Milford, Westport, Fairfield and Ridgefield to name a few.
For further information about TL Home Improvement LLC and the services they offer, you can visit their website at https://www.tlhomeimprove.com/
Tomasz Luczkowski
TL Home Improvement LLC
+1 (203) 870-5582
info@tlhomeimprove.com