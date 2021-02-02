Connected Car Security Solution Market- Sheer AIM Box™ Assessment 2021
New Market Research Report "Connected Car Security Solution Market- Sheer AIM Box™ Assessment 2021” Has Been Added to Sheer Analytics and Insights Database.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connected Car Security Solution Market is quietly gaining an unprecedented amount of traction with service providers enjoying client confidence in the United States and Europe market. The emerging regions in Asia are expected to drive the future with the slow adoption of autonomous vehicles. Although the pandemic Covid-19 has slowed down the growth acceleration in digital service delivery among the vehicles continues.
To support OEM (vehicle manufacturer) in their market implementation strategy, the service providers (connected car solutions) are adopting technological innovation by showcasing their capabilities and credentials.
In this report, Sheer AIM Box provides the assessment of the market implementation & growth strategy of 19 leading connected car security solution service providers with respect to their market adoption, product mix, business strategy, and portfolio in the respective market. The service providers were positioned on Sheer Analytics & Insights proprietary Sheer AIM Box™ and categorized into Leaders, Tech evangelists, Aspirants, and Game Changers.
Scope
The connected car security solution market is quite fragmented with the presence of some major companies like Karamba Security, Harman, Altran, Argus, GuardKnox, Cisco, NVIDIA, Intertrust, NCC Group, C2A Security, NXP, Upstream, Secunet, Mocana, Regulus Cyber, Bosch Escrypt, Thales, Penta Security, and Dellfer.
Contents
The report focusses on:
• Assessment of solution providers in terms of market implementation and market growth strategy
• Impact of service providers in terms of High, Medium & Low
• Major market trends and their implications for key stakeholders
• Sheer Analytics and Insights’ Sheer AIM Box for Connected Car Solutions Market
• Profiles of solutions providers
Browse The Full Report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/published-research/connected-car-security-market/
