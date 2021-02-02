Confluence’s Performance Platform Chosen by Top French Diversified Asset Manager

Manager of more than €70B in assets will employ Confluence’s cloud-based Revolution platform under a five-year contract

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, PA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, today announced it has secured a five-year contract with a top French diversified asset manager that will use Confluence’s cloud-based Revolution platform for its performance measurement and attribution needs. The new client currently manages more than €70B in assets.

The engagement demonstrates Confluence’s ability to meet the performance measurement and attribution needs of clients of any size as it offers the highest quality data control and validation, scalable cloud technology and competitive pricing.

The asset manager will use Confluence’s Revolution platform to measure internal performance metrics and to report externally to clients and the public (via regulatory filings). The new client recognized the complexity of aggregating and managing the necessary data, and the importance of cleaning and controlling data before calculating performance. As such, they turned to Revolution as it embeds a proper data control engine in its platform. The asset manager also plans to employ Revolution to help meet coming regulatory requirements and investor demands related to socially responsible investing (SRI).

“Asset managers today are acutely aware of risk, performance and regulatory pressures in a way they never have been before,” said Todd Moyer, Confluence’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “With the industry’s increased focus on SRI as well, the power of our ground-breaking Revolution platform has become clear across regions and asset classes, and we’re looking forward to providing our best-of-breed solutions to this valued new client and contributing to their overall success, and to the success of their own investor customers.”

Revolution is a cloud-based platform, offering vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. It helps clients reduce costs, improve client communication and control investment decisions.

About Confluence

As a leading global technology solutions provider to the investment management industry, Confluence helps clients solve complex investment data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From innovative portfolio analytics to regulatory and financial reporting solutions, Confluence invests in the latest technology and data and in its team of industry experts to meet the evolving needs of asset managers and service providers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 39 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com

