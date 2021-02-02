Online Data Protection via the Best VPN App for Android
The default is, no online information is secured in cyberspace.NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything that an internet user puts online, third parties can see it by default. For example, an internet service provider can track the user’s web history and file downloads. Also, websites, through cookies and supercookies, record online activity of a user because they also have the user’s IP address and demographic data each time the user visits the website.
It is getting scary in cyberspace, that’s why connecting to a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a big help to ensure the security and privacy of every internet user around the globe.
A VPN sets up a tight and secure connection between a user’s device and the internet. So, the user’s data traffic will be directed through an encrypted virtual tunnel. As a result, the real IP address of an internet user will be hidden and it will be replaced by another “gibberish” IP address created by the VPN tool.
Here are some of the snares of the third parties on cyberspace that VPN can overcome:
Search history and web browsing tracking - ISPs monitor each and every user’s online browsing history, making it easier for them to sell it to advertisers. And that’s where targeted advertising starts.
Anonymous commenting - some establishments like restaurants, malls, hotels, and the like do not appreciate and accept constructive criticisms from customers who post their feedback online. These establishments may even sue these customers as it ruins their reputation.
Targeted advertising - ads that keep popping out whenever one visits a website are becoming annoying because they are literally everywhere. These ads become possible because of the websites and apps’ cookies.
Key Takeaway
Every internet user who wants an added online security and privacy should install a good VPN on their devices. But before installing one, the user should research first on what kind of VPN would suit him.
