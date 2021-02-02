/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers

Nokia and StarHub to jointly deploy a cloud-native 5G core network that will power device connectivity at scale and usher in game-changing mobility solutions

Collaboration will enable StarHub to introduce new digital services and encourage industry adoption of advanced IoT solutions

2 February 2021

Espoo, Finland – Six months after launching Singapore’s first non-standalone 5G services for consumers and enterprises, longstanding partners, StarHub and Nokia have teamed up again to deploy a new cloud-native 5G core network to manage 5G standalone (SA) bandwidth demand that has been projected to grow rapidly and tremendously.

The 5G SA network rollout is well underway and spans core, radio, software, security and professional services with a 5G SA data service launch for StarHub’s customers expected in later this year.

This 5G SA upgrade will enable StarHub to run 5G technology independent of existing 4G network technology. With 5G SA technology, StarHub can simultaneously connect a vast number of devices and offer game-changing mobility solutions that thrive on ultra-high speed, low-latency, secure campus networking capabilities for the benefit of consumers, businesses and government agencies in Singapore.

With StarHub 5G services delivered via SA architecture using the 3.5GHz spectrum, customers can enjoy new digital services such as AR for entertainment, education and healthcare, and the industry will have the opportunity to deliver the promised massive Internet of Things, allowing interconnection of many devices and applications for a smarter society. In turn, businesses can use 5G enhanced mobile broadband service to enable e-sports and augmented reality/virtual reality live feeds anywhere. StarHub can create several secure mobile campus networks for localised functions through network slicing capability. The operator can also leverage mobile edge computing services to host AI-based solutions such as facial recognition services and to deploy advanced IoT solutions.

Playing an active role as a forerunner in Singapore’s 5G space, StarHub partnered with Nokia to deploy a 5G SA trial network at IMDA’s 5G testing facility Living Lab@PIXEL in one-north, which is dedicated to helping industry players develop new 5G solutions and develop technical capabilities. StarHub is also working with industry players, including Nanyang Polytechnic and National University of Singapore to explore innovative 5G solutions that can enhance higher education experiences, address industry needs and test use cases. StarHub and Malaysia’s U Mobile have successfully completed a multi-party roaming video conference call over 5G SA technology. More extensive 5G solution trials, including emergency sea rescue operations are in progress.

Chong Siew Loong, Chief Technology Officer, StarHub, said: “We are seeing strong demand for 5G phones and good take-up of our Mobile+ and Biz+ 5G capable plans launched last August – encouraging signs of the market’s appetite for 5G services, which are going mainstream in terms of deployment and adoption this year. Nokia fueled an important transition for our networks, bringing us into the 5G era, enabling new use cases and services, such as network slicing. Together we are committed to supporting the government’s national strategic Smart Nation initiatives, to drive growth and competitiveness globally, and nationwide 5G is a crucial step as Singapore strives for economic and technological growth.”

Daniel Jaeger, Head of South East Asia Market Unit at Nokia, said: “The Singapore market is highly competitive, with end users demanding new, innovative 5G services. Leveraging our market-leading 5G solutions, Nokia is proud and committed to continue working with StarHub to bring advance 5G services that will deliver a consistent and enhanced user experience, as well as new revenue opportunities for its enterprise customers.”

