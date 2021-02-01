PIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of Trustees/Directors of the PIMCO closed-end funds below (each, a “Fund” and, collectively, the “Funds”) have declared a monthly distribution for each Fund’s common shares as summarized below. The distributions are payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of February 10, 2021.







Monthly Distribution

Per Share

Fund NYSE Symbol Amount Change From

Previous

Month Percentage

Change From

Previous

Month PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PCN) $ 0.112500 - - PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) $ 0.130000 - - PIMCO Global StocksPLUS® & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) $ 0.069000 - - PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) $ 0.048000 - - PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PKO) $ 0.190000 - - PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: RCS) $ 0.051000 - - PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCM) $ 0.080000 - - PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PFL) $ 0.090000 - - PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) $ 0.080000 - - PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) $ 0.220500 - - PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE: PCI) $ 0.174000 - - PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PMF) $ 0.054000 - - PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PCQ) $ 0.065000 - - PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: PNF) $ 0.042000 - - PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PML) $ 0.059000 - - PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PCK) $ 0.032000 - - PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI) $ 0.040045 - - PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE: PMX) $ 0.046000 - - PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE: PZC) $ 0.038000 - - PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE: PYN) $ 0.035490 - -

Distributions from PMF, PML, PMX, PCQ, PCK, PZC, PNF, PNI and PYN are generally exempt from regular federal income taxes. In addition, distributions from PCQ, PCK and PZC are also generally exempt from California state income taxes, and distributions from PNF, PNI and PYN are generally exempt from New York State and city income taxes. There can be no assurance that all distributions paid by these Funds will be exempt from federal income taxes or applicable state or local income taxes.

Distributions may include ordinary income, net capital gains and/or returns of capital. Generally, a return of capital occurs when the amount distributed by a Fund includes a portion of (or is comprised entirely of) your investment in the Fund in addition to (or rather than) your pro-rata portion of the Fund’s net income or capital gains. A Fund’s distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the Fund on its investments, and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with “yield” or “income.” A return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder’s tax basis in his or her shares of the Fund.

To the extent required by the 1940 Act and other applicable laws, absent an exemption, a notice will accompany each monthly distribution with respect to the estimated source (as between net income, gains or other capital source) of the distribution made. If a Fund estimates that a portion of one of its dividend distributions may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net income, in accordance with its policies and good accounting practices, the Fund will notify shareholders of record of the estimated composition of such distribution through a Section 19 Notice. For these purposes, the Fund estimates the source or sources from which a distribution is paid, to the close of the period as of which it is paid, in reference to its internal accounting records and related accounting practices. If, based on such accounting records and practices, it is estimated that a particular distribution does not include capital gains or paid-in surplus or other capital sources, a Section 19 Notice generally would not be issued. It is important to note that differences exist between the Fund’s daily internal accounting records and practices, the Fund’s financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and recordkeeping practices under income tax regulations. For instance, the Fund’s internal accounting records and practices may take into account, among other factors, tax-related characteristics of certain sources of distributions that differ from treatment under U.S. GAAP. Examples of such differences may include, among others, the treatment of paydowns on mortgage-backed securities purchased at a discount and periodic payments under interest rate swap contracts. Accordingly, among other consequences, it is possible that the Fund may not issue a Section 19 Notice in situations where the Fund’s financial statements prepared later and in accordance with U.S. GAAP and/or the final tax character of those distributions might later report that the sources of those distributions included capital gains and/or a return of capital. Please see the Funds' most recent shareholder reports and Section 19 Notice, if applicable, for more details.

A Fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will not result in a change in a Fund’s distribution rate at a future time.

The tax treatment and characterization of a Fund's distributions may vary significantly from time to time because of the varied nature of the Fund's investments. For example, a Fund may enter into opposite sides of multiple interest rate swaps or other derivatives with respect to the same underlying reference instrument (e.g., a 10-year U.S. treasury) that have different effective dates with respect to interest accrual time periods for the principal purpose of generating distributable gains (characterized as ordinary income for tax purposes) that are not part of the Fund's duration or yield curve management strategies. In such a "paired swap transaction", the Fund would generally enter into one or more interest rate swap agreements whereby the Fund agrees to make regular payments starting at the time the Fund enters into the agreements equal to a floating interest rate in return for payments equal to a fixed interest rate (the "initial leg"). The Fund would also enter into one or more interest rate swap agreements on the same underlying instrument, but take the opposite position (i.e., in this example, the Fund would make regular payments equal to a fixed interest rate in return for receiving payments equal to a floating interest rate) with respect to a contract whereby the payment obligations do not commence until a date following the commencement of the initial leg (the "forward leg"). Certain Funds may engage in investment strategies, including those that employ the use of derivatives, to, among other things, seek to generate current, distributable income, even if such strategies could potentially result in declines in the Fund's net asset value. The Fund's income and gain-generating strategies, including certain derivatives strategies, may generate current income and gains taxable as ordinary income sufficient to support monthly distributions even in situations when the Fund has experienced a decline in net assets due to, for example, adverse changes in the broad U.S. or non-U.S. equity markets or the Fund's debt investments, or arising from its use of derivatives. Because some or all of these transactions may generate capital losses without corresponding offsetting capital gains, portions of the Fund's distributions recognized as ordinary income for tax purposes (such as from paired swap transactions) may be economically similar to a taxable return of capital when considered together with such capital losses. The tax treatment of certain derivatives in which the Fund invests may be unclear and thus subject to recharacterization. Any recharacterization of payments made or received by the Fund pursuant to derivatives potentially could affect the amount, timing or character of Fund distributions. In addition, the tax treatment of such investment strategies may be changed by regulation or otherwise.

The common shares of the Funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange. As with any stock, the price of a Fund’s common shares will fluctuate with market conditions and other factors. If you sell your common shares of a Fund, the price received may be more or less than your original investment.

Shares of closed-end investment management companies, such as the Funds, frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value and may trade at a price that is less than the initial offering price and/or the net asset value of such shares. Further, if a Fund’s shares trade at a price that is more than the initial offering price and/or the net asset value of such shares, including at a substantial premium and/or for an extended period of time, there is no assurance that any such premium will be sustained for any period of time and will not decrease, or that the shares will not trade at a discount to net asset value thereafter.

The Funds’ daily New York Stock Exchange closing market prices, net asset values per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at pimco.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Funds’ shareholder servicing agent at (844) 33-PIMCO. Updated portfolio holdings information about a Fund will be available approximately 15 calendar days after such Fund’s most recent fiscal quarter end, and will remain accessible until such Fund files a Form N-PORT or a shareholder report for the period which includes the date of the information.

About PIMCO

PIMCO was founded in 1971 in Newport Beach, California and is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. Today we have offices across the globe and 3,000+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2021, PIMCO

For information on PIMCO Closed-End Funds:

Financial Advisors: (800) 628-1237

Shareholders: (844) 337-4626 or (844) 33-PIMCO

PIMCO Media Relations: (212) 597-1054