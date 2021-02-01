Industrial Ethernet Switching Market Forecast to Outpace Data Center Switching and Campus Switching Markets Over The Next Five Years

Managed Hardened and Industrial Ethernet Switching to Triple and Make Up Increasing Portion of Campus Switching Offerings by 2025

/EIN News/ -- INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by 650 Group, titled Industrial Switching Forecast 2020-2025, the worldwide Managed Industrial Switching market will nearly triple revenues to approach $2 Billion in revenue by 2025. The Industrial Switching market is experiencing a significant shift driven by building automation and IoT. Ports connected to IoT devices and gateways will grow significantly more compared to user ports during the forecast period.



While the campus and branch market vendors have focused on security and WAN connectivity for the past few years by enhancing SD-WAN and SASE portfolios at the edge, device connectivity for IoT is changing rapidly. Hardened stand-alone and rack industrial switches continue to gain in popularity to address these new use cases.

Products in the Stand-alone and rack-mounted hardened/industrial switch category will make up a growing portion of the campus switch market with offerings coming from more traditional Ethernet Switch vendors instead of industrial focused companies. Vendors will take different approaches to these emerging use cases depending on company exposure, with each vertical in our studies having slightly different requirements and market opportunities. Smart Cities, Manufacturing, and Logistics will adopt these new products in volumes. Still, even verticals like Education, Hospitality, and Carpeted Enterprises will embrace industrial switches as the campus automates buildings and increases in size to address energy requirements and COVID-19 distancing requirements.

"Industrial Switching has been part of the Ethernet Switch market since the beginning, but with the advent of IoT, Smart Cities, and building automation, Industrial Switching is outperforming the overall market," said Alan Weckel, Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Different form factors are emerging beyond purpose-built industrial switches, and we expect many vendors to introduce products or enhance existing portfolios this year to address this growing market."

Vendors mentioned in the report include Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Commscope (Ruckus), Dell, D-Link Extreme Networks, Fortinet, H3C, HPE Aruba, Huawei, Intel, Juniper Networks, Marvell, NETGEAR, Ubiquiti. The report also discusses the impact of the changes to component suppliers, end-users, system vendors, and is targeted for System Vendors, ASIC suppliers, and component suppliers.

To purchase the report:

650 Group offers this report for $995 to a single user at a single company and $1,995 to a group of five users at a single company and have additional options for redistribution and external use of the data. To purchase the report, visit: https://www.650group.com/industrial-switching-forecast-forecast.html

