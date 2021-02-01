Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,201 in the last 365 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share on the Company’s 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on February 15, 2021 to holders of record as of February 4, 2021.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company has over $12 billion in assets, over $9 billion in total deposits, and over 60 branches spanning Manhattan to Montauk. Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) is the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary. More information on the Company and the Bank be found on the Company's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.