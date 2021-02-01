Smith Management Group to Host Round Table Webinar

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group, an Associa® company, will be hosting a maintenance round table webinar on February 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

As part of their commitment to the continued education of valued board members, Smith Management Group is offering this free instructive event for current and prospective clients. During the webinar, respected industry experts will share knowledge and cover an array of maintenance tips to help participants lead their communities with confidence. The following speakers and topics will be featured:

Jason Shupp of Ferguson Roofing Co.

Guttering and drainage

Shingle repair and replacement

Downspout amount and location

Gutter maintenance and sizing

Roof inspections and preventative maintenance

Hail strategies

Brett Shelton of ProPool

Pool vocabulary

Common repairs

County codes

2021 COVID expectations

Lisa Hudson of BrightView

BrightView basics

Service offerings

Partnership incentives

New updates

2021 COVID preparedness

“Smith Management Group knows that an educated board is a successful board. Part of our management responsibilities include providing board members with up-to-date industry information that prepares them to knowledgeably lead their communities,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “We are excited to host this webinar for participants to learn from specially selected industry experts about topics that critically impact their community operations.”

To register for the event, please contact Jennifer Block at jblock@smithmgmt.com.

