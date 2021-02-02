Portwell Announces 5" & 6.2" Player Tracking System Powered by NXP i.MX 8M Mini

PTS-3750

PTS-3750

PTS-3750 Touch Panel Balances High-Performance Computing, Enhanced Power Efficiency and Embedded Security

PTS-3750 is a new generation of Player tracking systems with faster speed, better resolution, and cost-effective price.”
FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a world-leading solution provider for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, has launched PTS-3750, a 5" & 6.2" player tracking system powered by NXP i.MX 8M Mini processor. “Based on its extensive experience and industry know-how, Portwell debuts the new PTS-3750 not only to fulfill customers’ demands but also meet the market trends,” says Portwell’s project manager, Naomi Wei. “PTS-3750 is a new generation of Player tracking systems with faster speed, better resolution, and cost-effective price.”

According to Wei, the new PTS-3750 includes the option of two screen sizes, 5” and 6.2”. 5’’ with 800 x 480 capacitive touch display and 6.2" with a 640 x 240 resistive touch display. The powerful but cost-effective PTS-3750 is based on i.MX 8M Mini processor. Its compact design means it can be fitted in different EGM bezel areas easily without mechanical changes. “We have made several enhancements from the last generation,” says Wei, “such as onboard 2GB DDR4, eMMC up to 128GB, and an extra Micro SD socket. On the security side, PTS-3750 has a Unique ID, Door Sensor Detection, 2 Battery Backup for PIC, Core (RTC), and Battery low detect as gaming features. Aside from the hardware, Portwell also provides the complete BSP package for PTS to help minimize the development effort and optimize time to market. However, if PTS-3750 doesn’t completely fit your requirements 100 percent,” She adds, “we can use those requirements to modify or even customize a new product to meet your demands.”

For more information about PTS-3750 or other Gaming solutions, please visit our website www.portwell.com or mail to info@Portwell.com, we will get back to you in the shortest time.

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry


