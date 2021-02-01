Governor Scott Announces New Appointments

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced that he has appointed Monica Hutt, currently the commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, as chief prevention officer, and Maggie Gendron as deputy secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources.

Monica Hutt, Chief Prevention Officer

Monica Hutt was first appointed commissioner of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living in July 2015 and was reappointed by Governor Scott in 2017. Working for the State of Vermont since 2005, she has held several positions in the Agency of Human Services, including in the Field Services Division, the Department for Children and Families and in the Secretary’s Office. Prior to that she was the first director of Children and Family Services in Developmental Disabilities at the Howard Center and the executive director of a nonprofit in the Burlington area.

In this new role, Hutt will work in the Governor’s Office, focusing on substance abuse prevention, treatment, enforcement and rehabilitation. She will also serve as the Governor’s liaison to the newly created Cannabis Control Board.

“As we battle the coronavirus pandemic, we must also continue our fight against the addiction crisis that impacts thousands of Vermonters. And our first priority should be preventing addiction from developing in the first place,” said Governor Scott. “Monica is a dedicated, well-respected public servant and her leadership and policy experience make her a perfect fit for this important new role.”

Hutt received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and is also a graduate of the Snelling Center for Government Vermont Leadership Institute and of the Executives in Local and State Government program at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

She will begin in her new role on February 15.

About Maggie Gendron:

In January, Maggie Gendron was appointed deputy secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources. Prior to her appointment, Gendron worked with Senator Patrick Leahy for 11 years as a legislative staff member in transportation and economic development policy. Following her work as a Senate staffer, Gendron joined the micro-mobility company, Lime, as the director of strategic development and later the Greater Washington Partnership. Building on her knowledge of transportation issues on the national level, she helped municipalities in the Capital Region promote a more integrated and sustainable transportation system for their residents. Working in partnership with municipalities throughout the Mid-Atlantic, including New York City and Washington, D.C., Gendron focused on the collective changes municipalities can make to enhance the way residents move about in affordable, convenient, and sustainable ways.

“Maggie is a great addition to our strong team at the Agency of Natural Resources,” said Governor Scott. “Her professional background and expertise will serve her and Vermonters well in this new role.”

Gendron received her B.A. in Marketing and Graphic Design from Penn State University, and her master’s in Public Administration from the University of Vermont.

###