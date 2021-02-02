rfxcel and Digimarc Partner to Innovate and Improve Digital Supply Chain Capabilities
Partnership expands solutions for track and trace, brand protection, consumer engagement, and sustainabilityRENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rfxcel, the global leader in digital supply chain traceability solutions, and the Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), a provider of software and services for automatic identification, today announced a partnership to provide a robust digital supply chain solution for track and trace, brand protection, personalized consumer engagement, and sustainability.
The partnership will leverage the Digimarc Platform, featuring Digimarc Barcode, in support of rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) and Mobile Traceability app.
Digimarc Barcode is a proprietary method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, labels, corrugate, and other materials with data that can be detected by devices such as phones, computers, barcode scanners, and high-speed inspection systems. Data is redundantly applied across an entire product package or label, for example, dramatically increasing scanning speed and success rates.
rTS is a digital supply chain visibility platform with discrete solutions for serialization, compliance, Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled monitoring, and raw materials and finished goods traceability. rfxcel’s Mobile Traceability app adds unique data capture features such as barcode scanning, geo-location, audio, and video, and extends the power of rTS to users at every node of the supply chain, from remote fields and warehouses to retail outlets.
“At the heart of it, our partnership with Digimarc is about innovating the digital supply chain,” said rfxcel CEO and Co-Founder Glenn Abood. “We live in a world of connected products and people; Digimarc Barcode and our rTS platform deliver the ‘one-two punch’ of truly optimized data capture, then using that data for real-time track and trace and to safeguard products, boost brand protection and awareness, and connect with consumers.”
rfxcel has integrated Digimarc’s data capture software into rTS and its Mobile Traceability app, enabling accurate, complete, and timely data to be delivered to supply chain decision-makers. Digimarc’s scanning software easily handles challenging scanning situations such as glare and reflection, motion blurring, low contrast, and poor camera alignment.
“We are excited to partner with rfxcel to help customers transform their business with automatic identification and detection,” said Digimarc Vice President Sales and Business Development Brian O’Sullivan. “rfxcel and Digimarc help consumer brands, industrial goods manufacturers, and similar companies protect their products from counterfeiters, streamline their supply chain operations, reach their sustainability goals, and reduce risk from product recalls.”
Working together, the companies’ technologies will improve data capture and product security, allowing users to build an indelible provenance for virtually any product in any location. The accuracy and flexibility of their solutions create a powerful system that yields better data and better insights, delivering on the promises of a digital supply chain, including:
• Providing an imperceptible code for brand protection that is difficult to counterfeit
• Delivering faster and more accurate scanning for track and trace, recall management, and other supply chain operations
• Reducing waste and ink usage to help meet sustainability goals
• Yielding personalized customer engagement
For more information about the rfxcel–Digimarc partnership or the companies’ solutions, contact Herb Wong, rfxcel’s vice president of marketing and strategic initiatives, at hwong@rfxcel.com or 925-824-0300.
About rfxcel
Founded in 2003, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies build and manage their digital supply chain, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as track and trace, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the United Kingdom, the EU, Latin America, Russia, India, Japan, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.
