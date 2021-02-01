Introducing SmartBuyGlasses New Opticians - Professional Optometric Expertise Now Online
Now, all prescription eyewear shoppers will enjoy a safe, easy, and highly personalized shopping journey online thanks to the expertise of 2 opticians.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new year, SmartBuyGlasses.com has stepped up its customer experience by appointing a new optician. Now, all prescription eyewear shoppers will enjoy a safe, easy, and highly personalized shopping journey online thanks to the expertise of 2 opticians.
Chloe joins as Head of Prescription at the SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group, where optician Caitlyn was also appointed recently. Together, they will be assisting all customers with their eye health concerns and providing quick, one-to-one, ophthalmic services of the highest standards.
“We are thrilled to hire another certified eye care professional to elevate our customer experience. More people than ever before are coming online to shop for eyewear for the first time and understandably have a lot of questions. Having more opticians working within our customer service team will help to provide our customers with real-time, professional advice safely and conveniently”, says David Menning, CEO.
Chloe is a General Optical Council registered Optician, with over 8 years experience of working in optical practices, including Specsavers and Vision Express. Chloe trained at the ABDO college in Kent for 3 years and sat the practical and theoretical OSCE’s, including lens and vision theory. She is passionate about providing gold standard clinical eye care to all customers.
“I am here every step of the way, from answering questions before you place your order to checking in with you once you have your glasses! I will work with the optical lab to ensure you get the best vision and comfort possible with your new glasses. I work with SmartBuyGlasses to ensure we have the latest and safest advice and technology in eye care. This is a very exciting collaboration of Optical eye care professionals, with the amazing value and frame choice that you won’t find anywhere else!”, says Chloe.
Caitlyn is an Ophthalmic Dispenser with an ABO, NCLE, as well as a State license and has developed strong hands-on experience as an in-store optician. Caitlyn undertook the American Board of Opticianry written exam as well as the national contact lens exam and has a passion for educating others about eye care. Caitlyn will help customers with any questions about their prescription, frames and lens recommendations, basic contact lenses questions, and further information on optics in different types of lenses.
“If you’re new to buying glasses online, I’m here to help! I bring over four years’ in-store experience from large optical stores and look forward to helping make SmartBuyGlasses customers’ experience as comfortable as possible with my optical knowledge”, says Caitlyn.
“A Personalised Eyewear Shopping Experience Awaits You…”
In addition to their team of highly qualified opticians, SmartBuyGlasses offers revolutionary innovative tools to make the online purchasing experience as easy as possible. The most noteworthy being their Virtual Try-On tool, with which customers can see themselves wearing thousands of glasses online.
If you have a question for Caitlyn or Chloe, you can write to them by asking a question on SmartBuyGlasses’ Optical Center here.
About SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group
SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is one of the world’s leading designer eyewear e-retailers with websites in more than 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.ca in the US and VisionDirect.com.au in Australia. They offer a catalog of over 80,000 products from more than 180 brands.
Susan Sierra
.
+1 888-979-2177
email us here