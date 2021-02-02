GoAutomate And BeMotion Inc., To Partner to Create An AI-Powered Platforms
We Don't Sell Software; We Deliver Success.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now with integrated AI. February 1st, 2021 GoAutomate and BeMotion have formed partnerships to integrate their complementary technologies to market an enhanced digital platform offering AI-based analytics to analyze and predict product offerings intelligently.
— BeMotion Inc.
BeMotion (www.bemotioninc.com) provides a complete technological & strategic solution that taps into the next generation of digital opportunities with its acclaimed platform (The MCN) that focuses on user engagement and digital experiences.
GoAutomate (www.goautomate.ai) is a technology platform that creates intelligent automation using AI, machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing to help disrupt traditional systems and provides cost-effective, comprehensive solutions.
The partnership has enabled AI-based analytics to intelligently analyze activity on the BeMotion marketplace via merchant's interactions and provide targeted recommendations to users for products and events. And data never distributed with any third party.
The algorithms will intelligently determine what products to offer from specific merchants based on the subscriber's usage and profile. The enhances and expands user engagement of the platforms, which leads to increased product purchases.
"BeMotion is truly revolutionizing how consumers can interact with technology. Working together and providing an AI Infused platform enhances that and provides a unique experience," said Jag Basrai, CEO of GoAutomate. "We are extremely excited to bring to the market this combined concept."
The teams have also worked together to integrate into BeMotion's DUO thermal Scanner, a non-contact camera that can scan an individual's temperature as people walk past the unit. We have now enhanced this functionality to detect facemasks and other trained objects like weapons. This specialized commercial offering allows for many advanced use cases where a need exists to capture and act on object detection.
"We believe that machine learning/AI is an integral component to any digital marketplace if used appropriately. We have gone to great lengths to choose the right partner that shares our vision for both marketing and the use of analytics. GoAutomate has been great to work with, and I'm sure all of our clients will be very happy with the new features that will be available to them through this partnership," – said Mr. Abu Hassan, CEO of BeMotion Inc.
BeMotion Inc. plans to roll-out the first few projects integrating the new enhancements in Q1 of 2021.
About BeMotion Inc. www.bemotioninc.com - www.dcnvending.com
BeMotion Inc. provides a complete technological & strategic solution that taps into the next generation of digital opportunities. Established in 2016, BeMotion Inc. has developed and launched the MCN Platform with state-of-the-art thermal scanners. BeMotion Inc. is a privately-owned company with offices in Toronto, Miami, Amman And London.
About GoAutomate Inc. www.goautomate.ai
GoAutomate (www.goautomate.ai) is a technology platform that creates intelligent automation using AI and Machine Learning. Launched in 2020 by its parent company SystemBind, GoAutomate is a privately-owned company with offices in Toronto, Canada and works on projects in many global regions.
