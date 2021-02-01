Recipharm and Medspray Launch Resyca Joint Venture to Exploit Novel Softmist Technology for Pharmaceutical Applications

ENSCHEDE, the Netherlands, February 01, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Recipharm AB (publ) (“Recipharm”), a leading contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and Medspray BV (“Medspray”), a manufacturer of high tech spray nozzles, announce that they have now completed the previously announced joint venture and established Resyca BV. Resyca will develop and exploit the softmist spray nozzle technology for pharmaceutical applications. This has the potential to eliminate the need for propellants by delivering therapies deep into the lungs more effectively with lower doses as less ends up in the mouth and throat.

Commenting on this, Jean-François Hilaire, EVP Strategy and Global Integration, Recipharm AB, said: “We are seeing some excellent traction in this field and have already signed an agreement with several more in the pipeline. The fit with Recipharm’s broader inhalation activities is very clear and is part of our strategy to be the world leading integrated device development and manufacturing provider”.

Han van Egmond, CEO of Medspray, added: “Our partnership with Recipharm cements the exciting opportunities we see for the softmist spray nozzle technology in pharmaceutical applications. The potential advantages to both patient and environment make a highly compelling case for its adoption”.

Recipharm’s investment in Resyca has been made through its subsidiary Recipharm BV. Resyca will operate development facilities in Munich, Germany and spray nozzles will be supplied exclusively from Medspray in the Netherlands. It is envisaged that commercial supply of finished devices will be manufactured and supplied by other Recipharm affiliates including the specialist device manufacturing capabilities located in King’s Lynn, UK. Additionally, Recipharm will receive an exclusive license to offer its customers the development and manufacturing of syringe-based devices using the softmist nozzle technology. Such devices will be marketed by Recipharm under the brand ‘Bespak by Recipharm’.

About the softmist technology Using lithography and etching techniques from the semiconductor world, tiny pores can be created in ultrathin membranes. The pore size, which can be designed accurately between 1.5 and 15 microns, determines the droplet size by laws of physics. If a simple hydraulic pressure is applied, liquid jets emerge from the pores, like a micron sized garden sprayer. No electricity, a simple and robust mechanical system can be used. By mixing the droplets with the inhalation air stream, a slow-moving cloud of soft mist is generated. The selected existing fill and finish platform of prefilled glass syringes, with the softmist nozzles already mounted, gives good stability of the drug formulation over the shelf life, even for the complex biologic drugs of the near future.

About Recipharm Recipharm is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry employing almost 9,000 employees. Recipharm offers manufacturing services of pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, production of clinical trial material and APIs, pharmaceutical product development and development and manufacturing of medical devices. Recipharm manufactures several hundred different products to customers ranging from big pharma to smaller research and development companies. Recipharm’s annual turnover is approximately SEK 11 billion. The company operates development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Recipharm B-share (RECI B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Medspray Medspray is a privately owned company in Enschede, the Netherlands. With its 40 employees Medspray focuses on the development and manufacturing of micro spray nozzles which are able to deliver a soft mist. Medspray’s slogan is: ‘tiny technology for a sustainable future’. Medspray aims to contribute to a sustainable world by developing innovative spray nozzles for user-friendly health and physical care products. By making propellants redundant and increasing the user-friendliness for various purposes, especially where a slow-moving soft spray is required. Thanks to the high-tech nozzle chips, sprays can be tailored to suit any application, from inhalable aerosol clouds, to gentle nasal sprays, to cosmetic or fragrance sprays that do not feel wet on your skin.

