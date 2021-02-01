Consilium's Ed Marsh Launches Industry Knowledge Graph Practice
Ed Marsh Announces Innovative Program to Help Industrial Manufacturers Position Themselves for Digital DominanceBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Marsh, professional speaker, author, consultant, and founder of Consilium Global Business Advisors announced today that Consilium is launching a new knowledge management practice that will help middle-market industrial manufacturers create Industry Knowledge Graphs.
"SEO, inbound and content are well-accepted facets of manufacturing marketing," says Ed Marsh, founder, and Principal of Consilium. "The flip side is that they're common and competitive. Buyers expect more, and recent advances in technology for knowledge management make it feasible for SMBs to establish amazing industry thought leadership dominance by creating industry knowledge graphs."
The process of creating the industry knowledge graph is complex and intricate in execution but simple in concept. Companies leverage their industry knowledge and authority to convene a group of domain experts from across a broad ecosystem. Those experts begin to develop cross-functional content which becomes a knowledge base.
But the industry knowledge graph process doesn't stop there. Building upon "collective cognition" enabled with the bi-directional linking facilitated by Roam Research, from the loose framework of aggregated knowledge will emerge fascinating ideas, opportunities, and insights at the intersection of perspectives and disciplines. That's the breakout opportunity for companies that lead the knowledge graph project, for the participants, and for the industry.
Buyers are growing weary of vanilla, promotional content. They're seeking authoritative and insightful proprietary insight. We know from consumer-facing industries that crowdsourcing can be powerful. The industry knowledge graph model is a hybrid - open to visitors, with carefully curated industry experts contributing a breadth of insights.
The Consilium process outlines and manages the mechanical aspects of the project and guides companies through the selection and recruiting of experts and the marketing of the resource to the market.
While it's not a marketing tool - by design it must be objective - it's a powerful way for a company that aspires to lead the industry to establish itself as an innovator, leader, and sponsor of the industry's most comprehensive and insightful store of knowledge.
Marsh continues, "This is a model which will surge in popularity. It merges and improves forums, wikis, association knowledge bases, and other traditional sources creating a new type of resource. I believe that the Industry Knowledge Graph will be the killer marketing and authority app of the 2020s."
Companies that are interested in seizing this opportunity to establish dominant thought leadership in their industry can learn more at http://IndustryKnowledgeGraph.site.
About Ed Marsh: Ed has 25 years of experience in industrial marketing, sales & management. He's a HubSpot tiered partner and has helped a number of B2B companies achieve revenue growth success by coaching and developing their internal teams using this model. He's a graduate of Johns Hopkins, a former Ranger qualified Airborne Infantry Officer, NACD Board Director Fellow and member of the Association for Corporate Growth. He's also an experienced international businessman and former Export Advisor to American Express's Grow Global program.
Ed Marsh
Consilium Global Business Advisors, LLC
+1 978-238-9898
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter