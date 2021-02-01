Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Gov. Ricketts to Quarantine

LINCOLN – Today, the Office of Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Governor had come into close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Governor Ricketts came into close contact with someone on Saturday who tested positive today for coronavirus,” said Taylor Gage, Director of Strategic Communications. “The exposure that occurred was work-related. The Governor will complete the required seven-day quarantine. The Governor is not showing any symptoms, and will get tested at the appropriate time. The Governor will host his Friday coronavirus briefing virtually.”

