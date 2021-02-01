RADA Joins TASE’s Dual Listed Companies

The shares of the company, which are currently listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ: RADA), will also be traded on The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: RADA) starting on February 2, 2021

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a leading global developer and manufacturer of tactical radars for the maneuver force, which is listed on NASDAQ, published its listing documents to the TASE and will start trading also on the TASE (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange) under the RADA ticker symbol.



The market cap of the Company's shares is over NIS 1.4 billion and therefore in early April 2021 it is expected to join the leading indexes of TASE: TA-90, TA-125, TA-125 Fossil Free, TA-SME150, TA Global-BlueTech, TA Tech-Elite, TA-AllShare, TA-Technology, TA-Rimon and TA Industry.

Trading of the company's shares on NASDAQ will continue as usual and the company will continue to be subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As part of the dual listing, the company will not be required to submit additional reports other than those required in the United States.

RADA is a global defense technology company, focused on proprietary radar solutions and avionics systems. The company is a pioneer of mini-tactical radars for new and emerging markets, offering radars for active military protection, counter-drone solutions, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Dov Sella, CEO of RADA: “We are joining The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a period of unprecedented growth in the tactical radars market segment. By dual listing on TASE, we can increase the exposure of Israeli capital market investors to the company and allow them to benefit from its expected growth and value creation."

Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE: “We congratulate RADA for its choice to join the family of TASE with a dual listing. Dual listing on TASE has multiple advantages for both the company and investors, and we believe that any Israeli company, even if already listed for trade overseas, should be a part of the Israeli capital market. TASE offers multiple advantages, such as expansion of the pool of potential investors, longer trading hours, inclusion in TASE indices and more."

About RADA

