Williams Mullen Earns Fourth Straight Perfect 100, Designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feb. 1, 2021 – Williams Mullen has received a perfect score of 100 on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

This is the firm’s fourth consecutive year receiving a perfect score. Williams Mullen joins the ranks of more than 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

Williams Mullen is the only law firm headquartered in Virginia to receive a perfect score and one of six businesses based in Richmond to do so, joining Altria, CarMax, Dominion Energy, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Genworth Financial.

“We are very pleased once again to join top organizations who understand that fostering an LGBTQ-inclusive workplace is both the right thing to do and a good business decision,” said President and CEO Woody Fowler.

“This has been year of reflection for all of us.” said Allison Domson, a partner and outgoing chair of the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee. “While we are very proud of our progress, we know that meaningful change impacting diversity, inclusion and equity requires our continued focus." 

The results of this year’s CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Williams Mullen’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.


Danny Nokes
Williams Mullen
(804) 420-6419
dnokes@williamsmullen.com

