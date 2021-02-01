PandaDoc Wins 2020 APPEALIE Overall SaaS Award

PandaDoc Recognized For Innovative Document Automation Software with Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading document automation software, today announced it has won a 2020 APPEALIE Overall SaaS Award. The APPEALIE is awarded annually to Software as a Service (SaaS) apps that demonstrate excellence in innovation and customer service. Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using a highly-competitive data-driven process based on various criteria, including Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), customer responses to APPEALIE's proprietary survey, UI/UX, recent product improvements, and third party analyst research.



“We’re honored by this distinction achieved by the continued support from our customers. As a customer-centric company, we’re proud to have adapted to meet new needs last year that allowed us to continue to provide customers the essential tools needed to face the year’s challenges,” said Sergey Barysiuk, CTO and Co-founder of PandaDoc. “We are thankful for our customers and remain committed to their success.”

PandaDoc is the leading all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning business documents, including proposals, quotes, and contracts. With over 23,000 customers, PandaDoc achieved record growth in 2020 amid increased demand for digital document automation. The APPEALIE Overall SaaS Award was earned in part due to continued customer validation on review platforms such as G2, where PandaDoc maintained the #1 positions within Proposal, Contract Management, and Document Generation Software categories, while quickly rising to become a leader within the eSignature space.

For more information, please visit PandaDoc.com .

About PandaDoc:

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning business documents, including proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, PandaDoc was ranked on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies as well as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Over 23,000 customers use the company’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. PandaDoc is proudly a remote-first global company. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

About Appealie

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced “appeal-eee,” our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.





