Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,994 in the last 365 days.

Nissan teases all-new 2022 Frontier

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet the all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup truck and learn more about the NEXT step in Nissan’s evolution on Feb. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST. Register here.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media Contact

Josh Clifton
Senior Manager, Product Communications and Auto Shows
615-725-1767
josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com

Kevin Raftery
Nissan Product Communications – SUVs, Trucks and Commercial Vehicles
615-725-5236
kevin.raftery@nissan-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bec971af-30b9-4eb8-b2dd-6f62d97e9216


Primary Logo

2022 Nissan Frontier Teaser

Meet the all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup truck on Feb. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST.

You just read:

Nissan teases all-new 2022 Frontier

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.