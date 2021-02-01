Mandeville Private Client Inc. Launches Interactive Mobile App Promoting Financial Literacy

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandeville Private Client Inc. (“Mandeville”) is taking its mission of “making clients wealthy” one step further, offering access to the Mandeville mobile app.

“Mandeville places the highest importance on the advisor and client’s digital experience. Now more than ever we recognize the need for access to financial guidance from our Mandeville team of expert advisors,” says Diana Oddi, Mandeville’s Director, Marketing and Communications.



﻿The interactive app features Mandeville TV, financial calculators, market commentaries, the Mandeville Investor Academy, the Mandeville Owner’s Manual and other documents designed to educate investors on various investing strategies and the “Mandeville Difference”.

“It is important to control one’s emotions when it comes to investing. Applying a sound investment framework with access to a mix of both public and private investments is part of how we make our clients wealthy,” says Frank Laferriere, Mandeville’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The app provides a user-friendly, interactive way for clients to view their Mandeville accounts using their Client Portal login. Users are able to swipe between accounts and view transactions and holdings once they land on the summary page. Facial recognition makes it even easier and safer to access the wealth of information on the app.

A growing favourite is Mandeville TV, which features insightful wealth creation insights from Mandeville Chairman, Michael Lee-Chin and the Mandeville team of expert advisors. The app also features the Mandeville Investor Academy, which provides content that supports financial literacy.

This technological capability is yet another part of the unique client and advisor experience offered by Mandeville.

We welcome you to download the app today, available through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

About Mandeville Holdings Inc.

Mandeville Holdings Inc., founded by Michael Lee-Chin, is the parent company of the Mandeville group of companies, which includes Mandeville Private Client Inc., Mandeville Insurance Services Inc. and Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Clients of the Mandeville group of companies have ACCESS to the benefits of our family office resources (via Portland Holdings Limited’s conglomeration), which means a unique opportunity to invest in quality offerings alongside some of the world’s most successful institutions and affluent investors. “The Wealthy Invest Differently.”- Mandeville understands this and is committed to democratizing opportunities for wealth creation typically reserved for the affluent and institutional investor.

Diana N. Oddi

Director, Marketing and Communications

doddi@mandevillepc.com