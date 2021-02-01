Beachhead Solutions Rebrands Platform to BeachheadSecure™ as its Device and Data Security Solution Set for Businesses and MSPs Expands

Rename of SimplySecure to BeachheadSecure comes as the security technology company builds out remote access control for PCs, Macs, laptops, mobile devices, tablets, USBs and servers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for businesses and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced its core platform has been renamed BeachheadSecure. Formerly SimplySecure, the BeachheadSecure branding will offer greater alignment and clarity as the company builds out its product suite to incorporate new risk mitigation and remote access control features.



Under the new name, BeachheadSecure remains the easy-to-deploy and manage solution empowering businesses and MSP partners to deploy, enforce, and orchestrate device and data encryption and access controls. Licensing types will remain the same, with available products including: BeachheadSecure PCs & Macs, BeachheadSecure Phones & Tablets, BeachheadSecure USB Storage, and BeachheadSecure Servers.

The new platform name also better addresses Beachhead’s ever-expanding slate of advanced security capabilities, which include more automated remote access controls. Among the most recent enhancements is allowing administrators to specify acceptable behavioral or conditional risks, and to enable the platform to take automated and pre-determined responses when those limits are exceeded. Administrators could choose to simply be alerted, or the device could be automatically locked down (with users having no access to sensitive data). BeachheadSecure also now features two-factor authentication (2FA) enforcement and geo-fencing to further secure data access on employee-used devices.

For its MSP partners, Beachhead is now providing co-managed IT (CoMITs) capabilities, which enable MSPs to share device management duties (within a restricted and secure framework) with larger clients who require more control over the security solutions they rely on. With BeachheadSecure’s intuitive user interface and broad data and device security capabilities, Beachhead continues to grow its footprint as the best-in-class security and risk mitigation tool for businesses and MSPs alike.

“Our platform rebrand to BeachheadSecure addresses the fact that our solution is not just simple to use, but also delivers a robust and ever-expanding range of advanced device and data security capabilities,” said Cam Roberson, Vice President of Sales & Channel Development, Beachhead Solutions. “Our customers and partners can expect the same powerful solution they know they can rely upon, now with even more options for automatic risk mitigation and remote access control. This includes several new features that will be released in 2021 that will be particularly important as more employees work remotely for the long term.”

Beachhead, which saw 20% year-over-year sales growth in 2020, continues to innovate based on market demand and direction. From the onset of the pandemic, Beachhead has offered the leading solution for organizations coping with the lightning-fast shift to distributed workplaces – which meant distributed devices with sensitive data more prone to breach threats. Beachhead has now provided tens of thousands of complimentary licenses to businesses and MSP partners through its “COVID-Free” program, which includes free client licenses (and BeachheadSecure training) for 90 days. Beachhead also continues to actively expand relationships across the MSP community, and offers special pricing for MSP peer group members.

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions offers first-in class data security to businesses and MSPs with BeachheadSecureTM, the only web-based security platform that can enforce encryption and security policy. BeachheadSecure provides a multi-faceted approach – including remote data wiping and controlling access to at-risk data – for protecting sensitive company data on Windows and Mac PCs, iOS and Android phones & tablets, and USB storage devices. BeachheadSecure is user-transparent and easily administered via a single unified management console.

