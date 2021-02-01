Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Benchmark Metals, Imagine AR Inc and Q BioMed Inc

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) poised to investigate psychedelic compound DMT as treatment for stroke click here

Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) acquiree ALPS inks deal to build a high-tech California greenhouse click here

Empower Clinics'  Inc (CSE:CBDT:) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) Kai Medical Laboratory to deliver on-site COVID-19 testing for Dallas Market Center click here

Imagine AR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) brings on technology executive Masa Ishimitsu as advisor to help launch augmented reality platform in Japan click here

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB: CYDY) partners with Chiral Pharma to register Vyrologix in the Philippines click here

Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) welcomes latest drill results from AGB zone at Lawyers project, which could become open pit mine click here

Byrna Technologies Inc (CSE:BYRN) (OTCQB:BYRN) adds veteran marketing executive Luan Pham to its C-suite click here

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) announces that its Color Cannabis branded products are now available in Quebec click here

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) (JSE:DRD) continues to benefit from higher Rand gold price as it reports profit boost for first half click here

Q BioMed Inc (OTCQB:QBIO) metastatic bone pain drug Strontium89 made available to 3,000-plus urologists in contract with group purchasing organization UroGPO click here

