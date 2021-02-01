Proactive news headlines including Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Benchmark Metals, Imagine AR Inc and Q BioMed Inc

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) poised to investigate psychedelic compound DMT as treatment for stroke click here

Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) acquiree ALPS inks deal to build a high-tech California greenhouse click here

Empower Clinics' Inc (CSE:CBDT:) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) Kai Medical Laboratory to deliver on-site COVID-19 testing for Dallas Market Center click here

Imagine AR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) brings on technology executive Masa Ishimitsu as advisor to help launch augmented reality platform in Japan click here

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB: CYDY) partners with Chiral Pharma to register Vyrologix in the Philippines click here

Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) welcomes latest drill results from AGB zone at Lawyers project, which could become open pit mine click here

Byrna Technologies Inc (CSE:BYRN) (OTCQB:BYRN) adds veteran marketing executive Luan Pham to its C-suite click here

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) announces that its Color Cannabis branded products are now available in Quebec click here

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) (JSE:DRD) continues to benefit from higher Rand gold price as it reports profit boost for first half click here

Q BioMed Inc (OTCQB:QBIO) metastatic bone pain drug Strontium89 made available to 3,000-plus urologists in contract with group purchasing organization UroGPO click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com