Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Named to America’s Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys
Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Named to America’s Top 100 Personal Injury AttorneysHENDERSON, NV, USA, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. has been named one of America’s Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys for 2021.
Selection to America’s Top Personal Injury Attorneys is an invitation-only honor that is used to identify the nation’s most exceptional litigators for high-value personal injury, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, and medical malpractice matters.
Membership is limited to the Top 100 professionals from each state in a category of practice who best exhibit excellence and the highest ethical standards in their respective professions.
Candidates for membership are identified through third-party research of peer nominations by other elite attorneys in the community. To be considered for selection to this honor, an attorney must dedicate over 50% of their active legal practice to the areas of personal injury, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, product liability, and/or medical malpractice.
Once identified, candidates are then screened through a process that considers lifetime legal achievements, professional experience, litigation experience, significant personal injury settlements and/or verdicts, peer reputation, client satisfaction, media notoriety, and community impact.
The top 100 qualifying attorneys in each state are selected for membership among America’s Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys. Because of the extremely high standards for selection, less than one-half percent (0.5%) of active attorneys in the United States are selected to receive this honor.
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers are a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, NV serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in personal injury claims, including car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death claims, Uber/Lyft/rideshare accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle accidents, drunk driver accidents, dog bites, bus accidents, boat accidents, and bike accidents. They offer complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers have strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.
For more information, contact:
(702) 857-6000
PR@AnthemInjuryLaw.com
Anthem Injury Lawyers
3145 St. Rose Parkway
Suite #220
Henderson, Nevada 89052
https://www.antheminjurylaw.com
Anthem Injury Lawyers
Anthem Injury Lawyers
+1 (702) 857-6000
email us here