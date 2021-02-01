Governor Abbott Reappoints Margo To Cancer Prevention And Research Institute Of Texas Oversight Committee

February 1, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Donald R. “Dee” Margo to the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Oversight Committee for a term that will expire on January 31, 2027. The committee oversees the institute’s grants to fund research, facilities, cancer prevention and control programs, and other functions in accordance with the Texas Cancer Plan and rules adopted by the committee.

Donald R. "Dee" Margo of El Paso is the owner of Margo Partners, Inc. He was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2010 and served on the Appropriations Committee and the Land and Resource Management Committee. He also served as President of the El Paso Independent School District Board of Managers, and then as Mayor of the City of El Paso from 2017 to 2021. He has been an active member of the El Paso Chamber of Commerce and the Borderplex Alliance. He also helped found the Border Fund, a non-profit foundation providing more than $26 million in charitable grants to local volunteer groups, and Operation Noel, which provides more than 20,000 coats for needy El Paso children, from toddlers to age 12, each Christmas. He is a current member of the Young Presidents Organization-YPO Gold, and he founded the El Paso chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Margo attended Vanderbilt University on a football scholarship, where he received a bachelor's degree in history and economics.