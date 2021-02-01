Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Appraiser Licensing And Certification Board

February 1, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Chance Bolton and Martha Gayle Reid Lynch and appointed Paola Escalante-Castillo to the Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The board performs duties relating to the education, ethics, and certification or licensing of real estate appraisers or appraiser trainees.

Chance Bolton of Bee Cave is the managing partner of Bolton Real Estate Consultants, Ltd., and is a licensed Texas Real Estate Appraiser and Real Estate Broker. He is a candidate for designation with the Appraisal Institute, past board member of the Lake Travis Education Foundation, and a former member of the Real Estate Council of Austin. Bolton received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from the University of Houston and is a United States Navy Veteran.

Martha Gayle Reid Lynch of El Paso is the owner of Gayle Reid Appraisal Services, Inc., and is a licensed Texas Real Estate Appraiser and Real Estate Broker. She is a designated member of the Appraisal Institute (MAI and AI-GRS, Review Specialist), Foundation Appraisers Coalition of Texas (FACT), and a sustaining member of the Junior League of El Paso. Lynch received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from The University of Texas at El Paso.

Paola Escalante-Castillo of Weslaco is a Vice President for Frost Bank. She is treasurer of the Weslaco Lions Club and a board member of the United Way of South Texas. Additionally, she is a Red Coat Ambassador of the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce. Escalante-Castillo received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas Pan-American, and completed the Texas Tech University School of Banking Program.