Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Texas Board of Nursing

February 1, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Daryl Chambers and reappointed Allison Edwards, DrPH, Kathy Leader-Horn, and David E. Saucedo, II to the Texas Board of Nursing for terms set to expire on January 31, 2027. The board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders. The board also prescribes and publishes the minimum requirements and standards for course studies in various nursing degree programs.

Daryl Chambers of Grand Prairie is a senior analyst and accountant at Sixth Street. He previously served as a senior operations analyst with Crestline Investors. He is a member of the National Association of Black Accountants. Chambers received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Texas Christian University.

Allison Edwards, DrPH, of Bellaire is a registered nurse and serves as faculty in the Bachelor of Science program at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Cizik School of Nursing. She is a member of the Development Disability Nursing Association, American Association on Intellectual and Development Disabilities and the Sigma Theta Tau-Zeta Pi Chapter. She currently serves on the University of Texas Medical Branch Development Board and the University of Texas Medical Branch Alumni Board. In addition, she serves on the board of governors for the Center for Pursuit, a non-profit organization that serves people with disabilities. Edwards received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, a Master of Science from Texas Woman’s University, and a Doctor of Public Health from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health.

Kathy Leader-Horn of Granbury is a Licensed Vocational Nurse and serves as Alternate Administrator and Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement Manager for The Good Samaritan Society Home and Community Based Services in Fort Worth. She previously served as a school nurse with Granbury ISD and Crowley ISD. She is a member of the National Federation of Licensed Vocational Nurses. Leader-Horn received a Vocational Nurse Certificate from The John Peter Smith School of Vocational Nursing.

David E. Saucedo II of El Paso is president of The Saucedo Lock Company, a 4th generation family business founded in 1917. He is a board member of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and has held various leadership positions, including being a member of the Borderplex Alliance, a founding co-chair of the Circle of Giants for the El Paso Museum of History, and serving as president of the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso. Saucedo received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.