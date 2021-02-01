Veripath Farmland Fund Makes Fundserv Debut
Fundserv, an online service that handles the management and processing of investment transactions, including settlement of payments and the reconciliation of trades, has welcomed another firm with the launch of the first of two an open-ended, evergreen farmland funds managed by Veripath Farmland Partners.
Veripath Farmland Partners operates on the conviction that growing worldwide demand for agricultural products in the form of “food, feed, and fuel” makes farmland an interesting long-term investment. Canadian farmland covers an area exceeding 160 million acres, with an estimated total capitalization of roughly $500 billion.
“We’re excited to welcome Fundserv into the fold as we grow our capital sources and gain market exposure for this offering.” stated management at Veripath Farmland Partners.
“Farmland also offers interesting inflation and even stagflation hedging features that can complement traditional stock/bond portfolio construction tools. Compared with physical gold holdings, when properly managed, farmland’s inflation hedging qualities come with a positive rather than negative cost of carry in the form of generating cash rents.”
Veripath Farmland LP, is structured to own farmland in Saskatchewan and Manitoba only; and Veripath Farmland (UR) LP, is structured to own farmland across the rest of the country. By using a split vehicles approach, Veripath is able to simplify and streamline management as it navigates the various provincial regulatory regimes.
The funds are also configured in an open-ended, evergreen structure, rather than the traditional fixed-term approach. The result is that Veripath allows shorter- and longer-duration holdings to exist side-by-side, thus enabling investors to choose the holding period that best fits their portfolio requirements.
The Fundserv codes of the first of Veripath’s two farmland funds is: Series W – QWE640
For further details please visit: www.veripathfarmland.com
Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience and manage over 70,000 acres of Canadian row crop farmland. Veripath implements its farmland strategy in a way that seeks to preserve as far as possible farmland’s low-volatility return profile – the attribute that generates a material portion of Canadian farmland’s superior risk adjusted return profile. Veripath does this by seeking to minimize operational, weather, geographic and business-related risks – and capture the pure return from land appreciation. Canadian zero-til farmland portfolios may also be a useful addition to ESG driven mandates combining superior risk adjusted returns with environmental benefits. For more information on Veripath please feel free to register online at www.veripathfarmland.com or call 587-390-8267.
Disclaimer: This article is only an expression of our opinions on the subject matter set forth herein and includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including commentaries, articles, industry publications, reports and research papers. Veripath has not independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this article which is derived from such third-party sources. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the commentary set forth in this article is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This article is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as advice of any kind, investment or otherwise.
