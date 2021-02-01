Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Personal Health Record Software Market Report

According to a new market research report published by GME, the Personal Health Record Software Market will grow at a CAGR value of 5.6 percent from 2021 to 2026.

According to a new market research report published by GME, the Personal Health Record Software Market will grow at a CAGR value of 5.6 percent from 2021 to 2026.  Factors such as rising demand for cloud-based software for managing patient data, and rising demand for centralizing and streamlining of healthcare data, rising awareness amongst urban patients for medical data storage and management, and rising government initiatives to promote paperless data integration in the healthcare industry will help the market grow exponentially.

Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Personal Health Record Software Market - Forecast to 2026" 

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-personal-health-record-software-market-2665

Key Market Insights

  • The ease of ability to create, store, manage and access personal patient information will help the market grow exponentially during 2021-2026.
  • Due to rising patient awareness about online healthcare data management, and increasing software launch strategies initiated by top companies in the market, the market for software and apps is definitely on the rise and will continue the trend from 2021 to 2026
  • The market for third-party PHR will be growing the fastest owing to the rising interest of patients to opt for third party services independent of any healthcare organization
  • SoftClinic, 75Health, Knapsack, Octal IT Solution LLP, Record Tree LLC, OpenEMR, PHR plus, Cloudchowk, Medixine, Phressia, and CareClinic among others are the major players in the market.

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-personal-health-record-software-market-2665

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

  • Software & Mobile Apps
  • Service

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

  • Web-Based
  • Cloud-Based

Type of Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

  • Provider-Tethered
  • Payer-Tethered
  • Third-Party
  • Interoperable PHRS

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America                                                                                 

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php


