LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Tiger Blackwell

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Tiger Blackwell CFP® has joined LPL, affiliating with the firm’s newly launched independent employee model. As an employee advisor with LPL, Blackwell can now experience the benefits of LPL’s independent model, including ownership of his book of business and the autonomy to run his business as he sees fit, along with comprehensive and continuous support to manage and grow his business from the leading partner to independent financial advisors. Blackwell reported having served approximately $100 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins LPL from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.



Licensed to help clients in 20 states, Blackwell provides personalized wealth management services with a heavy focus on financial planning. He launched his practice, Blackwell Money Management, in his hometown of Baton Rouge, La. Blackwell has begun working from the office space secured by LPL, which is equipped with the technology, furniture and business management resources he needs to run his practice day to day. Soon, he hopes to welcome his daughter to the team.

A member of the 1991 LSU national championship baseball team, Blackwell credits his former coach for triggering his interest in financial services. “In baseball, Coach Bertman would say, ‘It’s all about the numbers and putting the odds in your favor,’” Blackwell said. “That resonated with me and has become a motto for how I help clients with their financial situations.”

Committed support from LPL’s Independent Employee Advisor Model

Blackwell was looking for more independence and flexibility in the way he operates, including having a greater ability to provide fee-based financial planning. “I wanted a place where I could run a business on my terms, but I don’t want the added stress that often comes with being a business owner. I’m not interested in being human resources and accounting and compliance all on my own,” Blackwell said. “By joining LPL’s employee model, I can spend 100 percent of my time researching for my clients and helping them with their financial goals.”

Advisors who choose to leverage LPL’s independent employee model own their client relationships and have brand autonomy while LPL manages the logistics of running the business. They also have access to specialized services and resources including: strategic growth support, a dedicated marketing professional to help brand and market their business, increased administrative resources to support the demands of a modern wealth management practice, and capital to grow or monetize their business. LPL’s independent employee advisors receive a highly-competitive payout, with no platform, transaction or administrative fees, along with a full suite of employee benefits.

Blackwell is especially eager to leverage LPL’s technology resources to help him engage more efficiently with clients and enable the remote working capabilities that have become essential in today’s environment. He said, “I’m looking forward to ditching the filing cabinets and stacks of paper on my desk. With the ability to sign documents electronically integrated throughout LPL’s entire digital ecosystem, I can transfer million-dollar accounts without printing a single sheet of paper. That’s saving a lot of trees, and it’s making the experience so much better for me and my clients.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “It is an honor to welcome Tiger to the LPL family and be his partner as together we change the expectations of the independent space. LPL is committed to delivering independent solutions designed to meet the needs of advisors wherever they are in the evolution of their practice. With our employee channel, advisors have stability along with the flexibility to manage their businesses on their terms and the ability to stay focused on their clients. The landscape continues to change, but our commitment to advisors remains central to everything we do and guides our continuing efforts to evolve our care and support. We look forward to a long-lasting, productive and exciting journey with Blackwell Money Management.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

