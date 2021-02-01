Blood Screening Market to Reach $3.56 Billion by 2027—Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

Blood Screening Market by Product (Reagents and Kits, Instruments, Software), Technology (NAAT [Real-time PCR], ELISA [CLIA, FIA, CI], Rapid Tests, Western Blotting, NGS), and End User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Laboratories)-Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “Blood Screening Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software), Technology (NAAT [Real-time PCR], ELISA [CLIA, FIA, CI], Rapid Tests, Western Blotting, NGS), and End User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Laboratories)—Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the blood screening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to reach $3.56 billion by 2027.

Blood screening is the most common approach for diagnosing various infectious diseases. Screening of donated blood in blood banks to detect the presence of transfusion-transmitted infections and blood testing for detecting infectious diseases in hospitals and clinical laboratories are the most extensively performed blood-screening tests. The increasing number of blood donations and transfusion-related screenings, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness regarding transfusion-transmitted diseases are the key factors driving the growth of the blood screening market. However, blood screening being replaced by alternative technologies and the lack of legislation, regulations, and policies regarding the screening of donated blood in some countries are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Blood Screening Market

With the number of COVID-19 cases still rising in many countries all over the globe, many companies started developing serological tests, which measure the antibody response triggered in an individual due to COVID-19. These serological tests are used for making inferences about the extent and cumulative incidence of infection in a population. Since the outbreak, the U.S. FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to about 50 serological tests. For instance:

In August 2020, bioMérieux, Inc. (France) received EUA and a CE mark for its enzyme-linked fluorescent assay (ELFA) for VIDAS SARS-CoV2 that measures IgM and IgG antibodies.

In May 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) received EUA for its electro-chemiluminescence immunoassay (ECLIA), which runs on their Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 on the cobas e 411, cobas e 601, cobas e 602, or cobas e 801 analyzers.

In April 2020, Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) received EUA from the FDA for its chemiluminescent microparticle immunoassay (CMIA).

In April 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) received EUA for its modified ELISA—The Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab assay, which measures antibodies.

However, due to the lockdowns and restrictions imposed during the peak months of the pandemic, the number of blood donations took a hit, and blood supply shortages were observed all over the world. For instance, according to a survey in Saudi Arabia, the donor attendance and blood supply at blood bank-based collections decreased by 39.5%. The reduced number of blood donations is expected to negatively impact blood transfusion-related blood screenings and may temporarily slow down the growth of the blood screening market segments associated with the screening of donated blood.

The blood screening market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 by product [reagents & kits (nucleic acid test kits & reagents, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kits & reagents, and other kits & reagents), instruments, and software & services], technology [nucleic acid amplification technology (transcription-mediated amplification and real-time polymerase chain reaction), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (chemiluminescence immunoassay, fluorescence immunoassays, and colorimetric immunoassay), rapid tests, western blotting, and next-generation sequencing], end user (blood banks, hospitals, and clinical laboratories), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the region and country levels.

Based on product type, the reagents & kits segment commanded the largest share of the overall blood screening market in 2020 due to the high sensitivity and specificity of NAT kits and ELISA assays and the recurring cost of reagents used for wide applications in diagnostic tests and assays.

Based on technology, the nucleic acid amplification segment accounted for the largest share of the overall blood screening market in 2020. The segment’s large share is mainly attributed to the unique advantages of the technology, such as detection at low viral levels, a short window period for detecting infectious diseases, and the ability to simultaneously perform multiplex screening of infectious diseases.

Based on end user, the blood banks segment commanded the largest share of the overall blood screening market in 2020. Factors such as the increasing number of blood donations and transfusion-related screenings, increased awareness regarding transfusion-transmitted diseases, increased government support for blood donations, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases support the segment’s largest share.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the global blood screening market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growth of the blood screening market in North America is mainly driven by factors such as the high number of blood transfusion-related screenings, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising geriatric population, and growing awareness regarding transfusion-transmitted diseases.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of technologies, product portfolios, end users, geographies, and key strategic developments by leading market participants in the past four years. The blood screening market has witnessed numerous new product and service launches, enhancements, approvals & clearances, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships in recent years.

The key players operating in the global blood screening market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), OriGene Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), BioAim Scientific Inc. (Canada), bioMérieux, Inc. (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Immuno-Biological Laboratories Co., Ltd. (Japan), Biovision, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Boster Biological Technology (U.S.), Cusabio Technology LLC (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Blood Screening Market, by Product

Reagents & Kits NAT Kits & Reagents ELISA Kits & Reagents Other Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

Blood Screening Market, by Technology

Nucleic Acid Amplification Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA) Real-time PCR

ELISA Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI)

Rapid Tests

Western Blotting

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

Blood Screening Market, by End User

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Blood Screening Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

