Aurora Mobile Receives Letter of Appreciation from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it received a letter of appreciation (the “Letter”) from the Information and Communications Administration under China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), in recognition of the Company’s significant support of the privacy protection campaign which was launched in July 2020 to crack down on malicious APPs. The Letter also recognizes Aurora Mobile’s outstanding contribution to the ongoing efforts to protect personal data for mobile APP users in China.



In the Letter, the Information and Communications Administration commended Aurora Mobile for leveraging its technology capabilities to provide effective support of the authority’s digital privacy protection campaign. The authority also expressed a desire to extend its scope of collaboration with the Company.

China has been taking concrete steps to protect the interests of domestic users of mobile APPs, including a recent crackdown on malicious mobile APPs that infringed user rights and privacy, which has far-reaching implications for society. In response to the campaign, Aurora Mobile compiled the "Aurora Mobile’s Developer Application Compliance Guidance" to provide small and medium-sized mobile APP developers with one-stop data security and compliance consulting services, helping mobile APP developers to quickly understand the key points of compliance testing through various media formats, such as popular short videos, images and texts, and promotional brochures. To date, Aurora Mobile has helped hundreds of APPs complete rectification within the time frame required by regulators while highlighting the importance of user personal information protection among mobile APP developers.

In addition, Aurora Mobile has put in place a strict compliance review system, for all business operations, including research and development, process specifications and out-of-factory standards. Aurora Mobile has also actively participated in discussions to develop industry-wide regulations and standards. In August 2020, Aurora Mobile’s SDK earned an "SDK Security Certification" and "SDK Privacy Protection Certification" from the National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center. In September 2020, the Company was selected as a practical case study for the Blue Book of the "Software Development Kit (SDK) Security and Compliance Report (2020)" published by the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology. In November 2020, Aurora Mobile became a member of the Mobile Internet Working Committee under the Internet Society of China, pledging to work with other member enterprises to jointly promote innovation, communication, and collaboration across the mobile internet industry.

Aurora Mobile fully embraces the requirements of the MIIT to safeguard the cyber security of national data and strengthen protection of personal information. Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to fulfill its social responsibility in data protection, upgrade technological capabilities and strictly implement compliance regulations and industry self-discipline rules, therefore boosting the compliant development of the mobile APP ecosystem and creating a healthier and more robust internet for all.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

