Canadian artists create new cards for London Drugs’ inclusive Valentine’s collection to reflect love during pandemic times

"Thank you for putting your heart on the frontline” and “You’re not in my bubble but you’re in my heart” part of this year’s inclusive card collection

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physically distanced, socially isolated, we all know this Valentine’s Day is going to be different and now local artists have designed cards that reflect the new types of relationships we've experienced during the pandemic.



London Drugs’ Cards for All program has added new cards for Valentine’s Day, with love for front line workers, love for people outside your bubble, love for people you’re isolating with and more, with 100% proceeds going to United Way's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.



The Cards for All collection first launched for Valentine’s 2020 and is designed by Canadian illustrators for communities that aren't typically represented in the greeting card aisle. The collection is made to reflect all kinds of love regardless of language, identity, sexual orientation, or the makeup of relationships.



Other new cards include a card for Two-spirit people, as well as cards in French, Korean and Spanish.



All cards in the collection are designed by Canadian artists, many of whom are from the communities the card represents. London Drugs says artists have been eager to join them in their effort to add inclusivity to the card aisle.

“My card features two feathers representing myself as a two-spirit indigenous person,” says Patrick Hunter, a Two-Spirit Ojibwe artist from Ontario. “It’s 2021, and it’s not only time, but my goal to represent my community to the rest of Turtle Island.”



Given the impact of COVID on the arts, this year London Drugs partnered with local artists whose work has been impacted by the pandemic. Samantha Smith for example, a tattoo artist in Calgary and the illustrator of one of the pandemic-inspired cards, had to shut the doors to her studio when the city entered lockdown. “COVID has definitely impacted my work as tattooing has been shut down multiple times, I do love illustrating other than for tattoo clients, but the social aspect of that kind of artwork is unique and irreplaceable!”



The eight new cards join the set of 31 released last year, designed to help more people share their love, whether straight, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, or anywhere else on the LGBTQ+ spectrum. There are cards for common law, open relationships, and even non-romantic relationships—cards for a coworker, a single friend, or a roommate. As well as some of Canada’s most common languages outside of English and French, like Chinese, Farsi, Punjabi, Tagalog, and even Braille.



“After the year we’ve had, connecting and sharing love is more important than ever. That’s why we're expanding our collection to not only represent more communities, but to reach more communities too. We wanted to make the cards accessible to everyone, and we’re excited to announce the collection has expanded to every London Drugs store and is available online,” says Clint Mahlman, President & COO, London Drugs.



100% of proceeds from the cards are once again being donated to United Way, this time to their COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, helping to respond to local community needs to pivot, develop and adapt programs that serve the immediate needs of individuals and families most affected by the pandemic.



“At United Way, we're committed to sharing local love - and Cards for All exemplifies the importance of inclusion, connecting and sharing love. We thank London Drugs for helping us strengthen vital connections that support people in need in our local communities,” says Michael McKnight, President and CEO, United Way of the Lower Mainland.



The collection is available across all 80 London Drugs stores in Western Canada, and available to order online at londondrugs.com.

