Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Erie Peach in Pennsylvania, Its 52nd Retail Location in the Country, on February 3

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and ERIE, Pa., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced it will open Rise Erie Peach in Pennsylvania, its 52nd retail location in the nation, on February 3. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Community Shelter Services whose mission is to preserve the dignity and support the development of individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness by providing temporary, transitional and permanent shelter, as well as support services, referrals, advocacy and community education.



Rise Erie Peach is the second Rise™ location in Erie. Green Thumb’s first Rise™ store in Erie is on W. Eighth Street and opened in April 2018. At 16,000 square feet, Rise Erie Peach is Green Thumb’s largest retail store in the country.

“Erie is a special place for Green Thumb as it’s where we opened our very first store in the state and have meaningful ties throughout the community and with our patients,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are honored to open a second location in Erie and expand our presence there to serve more people. Our team is also grateful to support Community Shelter Services’ important work of advocating for the homeless and providing shelter and critical services, especially during these challenging times.”

Mark Alexa, Executive Director of Community Shelter Services said: “Green Thumb has been a great community partner to Community Shelter Services since even before they opened their first dispensary in Pennsylvania. Keeping our doors open during the pandemic has been challenging and we are thankful for the ongoing support from Green Thumb. The proceeds from opening day will go on to support the children in our emergency shelter and we cannot say thank you enough.”

In addition to the two stores in Erie, there are Rise™ Dispensaries in the following locations in Pennsylvania: Chambersburg, Cranberry, Duncansville, Hermitage, King of Prussia, Latrobe, Mechanicsburg, Monroeville, New Castle, Carlisle, Steelton and York, the last three of which are licensed to KW Ventures. Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm and Dr. Solomon’s.

Rise Erie Peach offers online reservations and in-store pickup for registered Pennsylvania medical cannabis cardholders. Patients may order online at www.risecannabis.com by creating an account and scheduling a pick-up time. They will receive a text message to confirm all reservations and will pick up during their designated time.

Rise Erie Peach is located at 1950 Rotunda Drive in Erie. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,300 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, GTI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in GTI’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the risk factors set out in the 2nd Amendment to GTI’s Registration Statement on Form 10/A and its Form 10-K.

