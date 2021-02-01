Charlesbank Capital Partners Acquires Majority Interest in MB2 Dental 

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners , a middle-market private investment firm, announced today that an affiliated fund has made a significant growth investment in MB2 Dental, acquiring a majority interest from funds affiliated with Sentinel Capital Partners and management. Founded in 2007, MB2 Dental (“MB2” or the “Company”) is a leading dental partnership organization (“DPO”) with affiliated practices across 24 states. The remaining stake in MB2 is held by CEO and founder, Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, management and its doctor owners, who reinvested a substantial percentage of their equity. KKR & Co. led the debt financing for the transaction.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MB2 has partnered through a joint-venture partnership model with approximately 200 doctor owners operating over 275 dental practices. Given their unique doctor-centric culture and financial model, MB2 has become one of the country’s fastest-growing dental platforms, affiliating with over 160 practices since 2018. Additionally, MB2 has demonstrated an ability to add value to doctor owners post-acquisition by providing strategic support to practices, alleviating administrative burdens, and expanding dentistry services, all of which serve to drive significant organic growth.

Founder and CEO, Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva says, “We have had a highly successful three years with Sentinel and are grateful for the opportunities they helped provide our dentists. Our rapid growth is a testament to the success of MB2’s business model and tremendous base of over 545 doctors. We are proud of our unique approach and doctor-driven culture. We believe we are well-positioned to strengthen and grow our platform with the support of Charlesbank.”

Brandon White, Managing Director at Charlesbank, says, “We are very impressed by the platform Dr. Villanueva and his team have built, supported by what we believe is truly a best-in-class culture. We see significant M&A opportunity in the fragmented dental services market, and we believe that our investment will enable MB2 to accelerate its proven acquisition strategy as well as continue to develop its suite of shared services to support value creation.”

Moelis & Company served as lead financial advisor to MB2, with Kirkland & Ellis, Nixon Peabody and Polsinelli serving as legal counsel in connection with this transaction. Charlesbank was represented by Goodwin Procter as legal counsel.

About MB2 Dental Solutions: Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur, CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver’s seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with affiliated practices in 24 states. For more information, please visit www.mb2dental.com.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners: Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm managing more than $7 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit: www.charlesbank.com.

